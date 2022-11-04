Before the last of the Halloween candy has been and picked over and consumed, for some it’s already on to the next holiday.
It’s holiday bazaar season, and crafters and artists have been increasing their inventory for eager holiday shoppers.
Weekends between now and Christmas will be busy for local vendors, setting up shop around the Yakima Valley.
“Handmade items that obviously someone spent a lot of time and put a lot of heart into” are some of the draws to bazaars, said Melissa Naasz Unglesby, a member of the Facebook group Yakima Craft Fairs, which was created to share event information for interested shoppers.
Another draw is the festive music and the possibility of refreshments.
Unglesby also appreciates bazaars because they encourage vendors to display their items so they’re accessible for people in wheelchairs and the elderly, she said.
Bazaars create a cheerful atmosphere, enhancing the shopping experience.
“It’s a fun time to get out and go from bazaar to bazaar and see all the fun items that are available, and run into friends,” said Katy Lacy of Yakima. “I love when holiday music is played — the smell of baked goods and drinks.”
For Pat Cursinger Long of Yakima, bazaars offer a venue to sell handcrafted items as well as spend a day out with her daughter and granddaughter.
“We enjoy browsing through the hand-crafted items especially, looking at all the interesting products. There are some great gals in the Valley who sell their wares at very reasonable prices,” Long said.
“Bazaars are great for shopping for unusual gifts. You never know when you’ll find a lovely new treasure someone has created that you can’t live without.”
If your organization is hosting a bazaar, you can publicize it for free using the Yakima Herald-Republic’s online calendar at https://bit.ly/YH-Raddevent.
Here is a roundup of some of the holiday bazaars Explore found on social media:
Saturday, Nov. 5
• Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. Shop over 55 local vendors.
• Holly Jolly Bazaar, 8 a.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Rectory, 1107 W. Fremont Ave. Homemade crafts, baked goods, raffle items and luncheon.
• Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mt. Olive Lutheran Church and Preschool, 7809 Tieton Drive. Homemade holiday bazaar. Crafts, treats, bake sale and wrapped, themed gift baskets. Lunch bar open from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Coffee and beverages all day.
• West Valley Winter Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., West Valley Missionary Church, 11107 Wide Hollow Road. Crafts, baked goods, jewelry, lunch and more.
• Glenwood Square Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Glenwood Square, 5110 Tieton Drive. Over 50 vendors.
• Fall Market, noon, Single Hill Brewing Co., 102 N. Naches Ave. 15-plus local artists, makers, bakers and more. Nick Delffs performance.
Sunday, Nov. 6
• Harvest Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Public House of Yakima East, 171 Iron Horse Court. Over 15 small business vendors, apple cider mimosas and fresh mini-doughnuts. Live music by Amanda Simmons from noon-2 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
• Christmas Barn Sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 1212 Cottonwood Canyon Road. Christmas décor, gifts, furniture and handmade items. Mini photo sessions, order Christmas cards.
Saturday, Nov. 12
• Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Crosspoint Church, 7803 Ahtanum Road.
• Christmas Barn Sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 1212 Cottonwood Canyon Road. Christmas décor, gifts, furniture and handmade items. Mini photo sessions, order Christmas cards.
• Home Spun Crafters Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., West Valley Fire-Rescue Administration Building, 10000 Zier Road. Handmade gifts and vendors.
• Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Broadmoor Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 55 W. Washington Ave. Handcrafted and baked goods, knickknacks and more.
• Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Holy Redeemer Parish, 1707 S. Third Ave. Vendors, snack bar and hourly raffles.
• Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Selah Civic Center, 216 S. First St., Selah. Free admission. Local vendors, food and drink available for purchase.
• Fall Craft Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 1604 W. Yakima Ave. Free crafters-only bazaar.
• Tinsel the Town, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Flippers Antiques, 519 W. Yakima Ave. Vintage Christmas bazaar, drinks and snacks, and vintage treasures.
Friday, Nov. 18
• Christmas Barn Sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 1212 Cottonwood Canyon Road. Christmas décor, gifts, furniture and handmade items. Mini photo sessions, order Christmas cards.
Saturday, Nov. 19
• Fight for Tanner Fundraiser Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Elks Golf Course, 318 Golf Course Loop Road. Crafters and other vendors, silent auction.
• Selah Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Selah Civic Center, 216 S. First St.
• Christmas Barn Sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 1212 Cottonwood Canyon Road. Christmas décor, gifts, furniture and handmade items. Mini photo sessions, order Christmas cards.
• Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Wesley Methodist Church, 14 N. 48th Ave. Baked goods, hand-sewn items, gift baskets, seasonal items and local artists and vendors. Lunch will be served.
• Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Glenwood Square, 5110 Tieton Drive. Old-fashioned Christmas crafters, local artisans.
• Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Holy Family Church, 56th Avenue and Tieton Drive and 56th and Chestnut avenues. Over 100 local crafters, soup and sandwich luncheon and hourly raffles.
Saturday, Nov. 26
• Christmas of Hope Holiday Market, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Selah Civic Center, 216 S. First St.
• Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary, 1120 N. 34th Ave.
• Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Glenwood Square, 5110 Tieton Drive. Small-business Saturday, crafters and local artisans.
• Valley Mall Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Valley Mall, 2529 Main St., Union Gap. Small-business Saturday. Free tote bag for first 100 shoppers.
Saturday, Dec. 3
• 16th annual Mighty Tieton Holiday Crafts & Antiques Bazaar, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Mighty Tieton, 608 Wisconsin Ave., Tieton. Local foods, beverages, vendors with handmade and vintage items. Santa. Admission is $7 from 8-9 a.m., $5 from 9-10 a.m., $3 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free from 2-3 p.m.
• Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Highland High School, 17000 Summitview Road, Cowiche. Hand-crafted goods and artisans.
• Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Zillah Middle School, 1301 Cutler Way, Zillah. Variety of vendors, holiday shopping. Lunch and baked goods.
• Selah Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Selah Civic Center, 216 S. First St.
• Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Yakima Fraternal Order of Eagles, 307 W. Chestnut Ave.
Saturday, Dec. 10
• Winter Market Craft Bazaar, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Toppenish High School, 141 Ward Road.
• Valley Mall Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Valley Mall, 2529 Main St., Union Gap. Local artisans, crafters, food processors and more. Free tote bag for first 100 shoppers.
Saturday, Dec. 17
• Selah Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Selah Civic Center, 216 S. First St.
