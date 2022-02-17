Think you know all the answers? You can prove it at trivia night in Yakima

• What family-friendly activity can you do on a Wednesday night in downtown Yakima?
• Where you can bring a dog and use random knowledge for prizes?
• Why should you go to trivia night at a local brewery?
Single Hill Brewing Co. and Maxwell Rutter have been hosting trivia at the brewery since October. The first event featured beer-themed questions to coincide with the Fresh Hop Ale Fest.
Since then, it’s been a packed house every other Wednesday night at Single Hill. The popular trivia night attracts a crowd to compete and flex their brain muscles.
The competition consists of eight rounds, each with a category made up of 10 questions. It lasts about two hours. Teams play for prizes that alternate between Single Hill gift certificates and merchandise.
Rutter has learned that the best questions aren’t too easy or too hard. He enjoys creating current events categories, pulling information from news stories.
“I like to see what people are really paying attention to in the news. I get a kick out of seeing what people know” — especially when it’s a hard question, Rutter said.
Scenes from Trivia Night at Single Hill Brewing Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Yakima, Wash.
Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic
Rutter also relies on tried-and-true categories used in Trivial Pursuit like geography, entertainment, history, art and literature, science and nature, and sports and leisure.
The categories created by Rutter cover a breadth of knowledge. “A lot of people tell me ‘I’m no good’ but everyone is good at a different something,” Rutter said.
“I always know the answer after they say it,” said one player, Jacob Tate.
Teams consist of two to six players who create a unique name that is “fun to hear called out,” T’Erra Felder said. Felder’s team recently used “Whistle While We Twerk” and “It’s Black History Month, Ho!” Participants laughed when Rutter shared team standings.
Quiz participants and Rutter appreciate a team name with a good pun. Nods to local features are also a hit. “Lateral Slay” was a recent team name, acknowledging the Single Hill beer, Lateral A.
“Standing Room Only” was a team name used by a couple playing on the bar against the wall. The team’s name described the crowd size Feb. 9. Thirteen teams went head-to-head answering questions developed by self-proclaimed “Trivia Master Maxwell.”
Rutter has a booming voice. As a host, he knows how to control the room and enjoys being in front of an audience. The crowd that night was captivated, and when he shared a question, some participants eagerly answered too loudly and got shushed by teammates — unintentional answer-sharing can affect your team’s score.
Trivia night has provided a midweek boost for the brewery, said Single Hill’s social planner, Andrew Pytle.
“Wednesday, it’s kind of a slow day,” Pytle said. “But we have a pretty dedicated trivia crowd. Relatively, I would say half the teams are the same people each time. There are people who really make a habit out of it.”
Trivia participant Reesha Cosby appreciates having a regularly scheduled event and getting out of the house with friends.
“No one has to clean up a mess. Or host at their house or accidentally take home someone else’s Tupperware,” Cosby said.
It’s also an opportunity to meet new people — or steal them from other teams.
“We tried to strategize by pilfering people off other teams to join our team. That’s what we did in the first week because the guy was by himself. So maybe he’ll come back,” Cosby said.
Cosby, Felder and four of their friends played for the second time as a group Feb. 9. They were pleased they didn’t finish at the bottom of the standings on their first try.
Single Hill encourages everyone to play. It isn’t common to see kids playing trivia with their parents, but “it’s been in the philosophy of Single Hill forever to be totally family friendly. And I like that we keep our trivia and bingo very open,” Pytle said.
