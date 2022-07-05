The first painting I bought from artist Paul Heussenstamm was in Carlsbad, Calif., while attending a weeklong retreat in silence. He had set up a booth of artwork for workshop participants, and I visited every day to look at a golden image of a Buddha he had painted. One day I showed up and it was gone. He pulled it from a hiding place and said, “Are you looking for this?” Being in silence, I bought it without uttering a word.
At another workshop, I purchased a tree filled with mandalas, and then another tree painting I bought at a yoga retreat in Costa Rica. It was there that I asked Heussenstamm if he would be interested in an exhibit at the Larson Gallery. Fast forward a few years, and the new exhibit “Mandalas as a Spiritual Path” will be opening on Saturday, July 9, from 3-5 p.m.
Mandalas are often thought of as a geometric representation of the universe and are found primarily in Hinduism and Buddhism. They can be used as a visual meditation.
Heussenstamm tells of a “powerful dream voice” that came to him in 1992 while he was painting in Hawaii: “It clearly symbolizes the essence of my work as a painter, where soul patterns are colorfully manifested through the ancient symbol of the mandala. Mandala means circle or center, and it has literally been around for thousands of years, although not well known here in the West.”
“The mandala, for me,” he says, “more than any other teacher in this lifetime, has opened the doorway into the symbolic language of the soul. Once this language is known, once the doorway into the unconscious has been opened, once the dynamism of intuitive pattern reading is understood, then life as it is known changes suddenly and dramatically.”
As a teacher and fourth-generation artist, Heussenstamm has been sharing his unique gift of helping people discover their soul through his paintings and workshops worldwide. He has created more than 2,000 unique and spiritual paintings while passionately sharing his artistic capacity to explore and create sacred art from many traditions such as Buddhism, Hinduism and Christianity.
Heussenstamm explains that as he “began to open up this ancient doorway, I received access to and understanding of a soul language that has powerfully changed my life and the lives of all those who come into contact with this level of intuitive knowing. One of the true gifts of this language is a deep understanding of the patterns, symbols and currents in nature and how they relate to my own soul’s ‘unfoldment’ and development.
“These insights highlight my journey into the potential of full radiance of the soul. As I look into my own soul’s pattern, I have come to see the “long body” (a way of seeing the past) of my own soul’s ‘unfoldment.’
“Mandalas as a Spiritual Path” will open conjointly with the work of Richard C. Elliot’s “Vibrational” at the Larson Gallery this Saturday.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
