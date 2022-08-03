If you’ve felt cooped up while avoiding the heat and need some socializing, there are plenty of events to choose from, especially Friday.
Movie in the Park
The Zillah Police Department is presenting a free movie night from 7-11 p.m. Friday at Stewart Park, 119 First Ave.
The evening starts with a barbecue dinner at 7, and shortly after, the Pixar hit “Cars” will begin.
Jazz a la Carte
Trumpeter Skyler Mendell will perform at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Friday in The Green Room at the Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave. in Prosser.
Mendell, who is from the Yakima Valley, is earning his master’s degree out of state. He is returning to perform with Kevin Laws on saxophone, Ben Macy on organ and Derek Munson on drums.
Ciao Wagon will be available, selling Tuscan and Mediterranean food.
“The evening will feature engaging arrangements, deep grooves and incredible performances,” said Macy, Jazz a la Carte organizer, in a media release.
Adult tickets cost $10 for one set or $15 for both. Tickets for ages 18 and younger cost $5 and are good for both sets. Purchase advance tickets at www.ProsserPrincess.com. Tickets also will be available at the door.
Drag Me Out to The Arts
Meet with tour guide Torvi Estrith at 6 p.m. at Collaboration Coffee, 18 S. First St., for Drag Me Out to The Arts, a rock ’n’ roll walking tour of Yakima public artwork. The First Friday event is sponsored by Collaboration Coffee, Gaymer and Allies, and the Yakima Arts Commission.
First Friday features art, music, food and drinks in downtown Yakima. The tour wanders the downtown area with a stop at Performance Park from 6:45 to 7 p.m.
Hot Rod Drags
The 48th annual Yakima Vintiques Northwest Nationals car show is presenting hot rod drag racing at 7 p.m. Friday at Renegade Raceway, 1395 N. Track Road in Wapato.
Gates open at 5 p.m. General admission tickets cost $10 per person; ages 15 and younger are free.
Watch old-school grudge racing, show and shine and a hot rod parade. There will also be a test and tune grudge racing.
Classes racing Friday night will include Hot Rod I (11.99 and quicker) 1/4-mile, Hot Rod II (12.00 and slower) 1/4 mile and an all run cash bash 1/8 mile.
Yakima Parks and Recreation
• The Viva La Musica Concert Series is hosting Rebeldes de la Sierra from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on South Eighth and East Beech streets. The concert is free and family friendly.
• The Outdoor Summer Cinema Series is showing “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (PG-13) around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Chesterley Park on North 40th Avenue and River Road. The movie is free and outside. Sit up close on blankets or farther back on lawn chairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.