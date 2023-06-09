The heartiest plant in my whole yard is the rhubarb bush that reappears in my garden year after year. I honestly don’t even remember planting it, but every spring it shoots from the ground, always the first to come up and bigger and stronger every season.
This spring, I decided I was going to take on the rhubarb and not let it completely take over. In years past when I’ve let it grow all season, the bugs move in and I end up with stalks as big as my forearm that are bitter and woody.
In the last couple of weeks, I’ve made a couple of rhubarb crumbles, mixing the tart rhubarb with sweet early season strawberries. We piled big scoops of vanilla ice cream on the warm crumble and the pan was devoured almost instantly.
But the rhubarb continues to produce. I swear every time I clip a few stalks, two grow for every one I cut. Last week I made a big batch of rhubarb simple syrup. The recipe is one I’ve made before and can be found in the archives or on my website, thesaltandstone.com. Now I’ve got a couple of jars of rhubarb syrup in my refrigerator, ready for Italian sodas, a splash in lemonade or for a jazzed up gin and tonic. The bright pink color alone is reason enough to make the syrup; its happy color makes me smile every time I open the fridge.
And finally, after surveying my garden yet again and realizing I was barely making a dent, I decided to make rhubarb jam. I had blueberries right on the edge of spoiling in my fridge and an armful of rhubarb from the garden. Six cups of ripe pink rhubarb and four cups of blueberries simmered on the stove in a little sugar and lemon juice for 45 minutes, and the end result was a lovely jammy spread perfect for toast or stirred into plain yogurt.
I love the tart, bright flavor of rhubarb, but I personally prefer to pair it with the natural sweetness of berries. I used blueberries this time because it’s what I had on hand, but strawberries or raspberries would be lovely as well.
This is "freezer" jam, in that I did not add pectin or formally can this recipe. I simply made the spread on my stove and stored it in my refrigerator. The lemon juice will help preserve the fruit, and the jam can be stored for up to two weeks in a lidded jar in the refrigerator or up to two months in the freezer.
Blueberry Rhubarb Spread
6 cups rhubarb stalks, diced into 1-inch pieces
4 cups blueberries
1 1/4 cups granulated sugar
Juice of one lemon
Pinch of Kosher salt
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1/4 cup water
In a medium saucepan combine the rhubarb, blueberries and sugar. Turn the heat to low and, stirring occasionally, allow the fruit to combine, making sure to stir every 2 to 3 minutes to scrape the bottom of the pan, preventing the fruit from burning. When the fruit begins to boil along the edges of the pan, turn the heat to a low simmer.
In a separate bowl, combine the cornstarch with the water. Mix until the corn starch dissolves. Pour the cornstarch mixture over the fruit, stirring to combine. Add the pinch of salt. Continue to stir occasionally, allowing the fruit to barely simmer and cook down, about 45 minutes.
When a jam has formed, the fruit will be well-combined and the water from the fruit will have dissolved. Remove from heat and allow the jam to cool before transferring to a lidded jar. Store in the refrigerator for two weeks or the freezer for two to three months.
To serve, spread a heaping tablespoon on warm buttered toast. For a quick breakfast, combine plain Greek yogurt with a scoop of blueberry rhubarb spread. Top with fresh blueberries and a sprinkle of granola.
• Andrea McCoy’s Salt and Stone column and recipes appear twice a month in Explore.
