Capitol Kids: A Local Treasure with an Eye to Global Exploration
Without a doubt, the Capitol Theatre holds a special place in the hearts and minds of those that grew up in the region. Ask anyone from Yakima about their first live performance experience and invariably it was in the Capitol Theatre. Older generations even share about their first movies, first dates, and early dance recitals. Those early experiences leave a lasting impression.
The Capitol Theatre continues to provide those first time and ongoing opportunities for young people across the Valley through its Capitol Kids Series. Launched in 2006, Capitol Kids programming provides affordable, high quality, live theatre to thousands of students each year. Through live theatre performances, workshops and master classes, every child in the region has the opportunity to explore imagination, creative expression and self-discovery at the Capitol. With subsidized ticket prices and some support for transportation needs, Capitol Theatre remains firmly committed to the belief that every child deserves access to the life-changing possibilities that come through quality arts education.
Countless studies show the positive effects of arts engagement on students across all academic areas. Kids engaged in the arts have higher self-esteem. They are motivated learners and tend to be more self-disciplined. They grow cognitively as they make sense of experiences that affect individuals living lives different than their own and develop the ability to understand and feel empathy for others. As adults, they contribute positively to society and have the desire to continue learning.
Even with all of those defined benefits, school districts still face harsh budget and time constraints that limit opportunities for arts programs in the schools. This is why partnerships with the Capitol Theatre and other arts institutions are vital to fill the gaps and augment what the schools cannot provide themselves.
Superintendent Trevor Greene and the Yakima School District have been especially supportive of programming opportunities through the Capitol Kids series that connect through the curriculum and advance aspects of the district’s five-part strategic plan.
With all that in mind, next season’s Capitol Kids series provides programming that will engage students from Pre-K through high school with performances in the Capitol, as well as residency activities across the Valley. While Capitol Kids performances are scheduled during the school day, some of these artists and ensembles will provide evening performances so the adults don’t feel left out. More information to come on those evening opportunities.
Kicking off the season in October is Tales, Tunes & Threads of the Tbolis, part of the week-long residency with the ensemble Helobung, designed to share the culture and traditions of the Tboli people of the Philippines. This program is provided through a partnership with Center Stage, a public diplomacy initiative of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs with funding provided by the U.S. government.
In November, Capitol Kids presents Sugar Skull: a Dia de Muertos Musical Adventure, a bilingual/bicultural musical that showcases the traditional regional music and dance from Mexico.
In March, the “tribal funk” sound of Pamyua highlights indigenous knowledge and history, honoring Alaskan Inuit traditions through ceremony, songs, and dance. This program is made possible with the support of Legends Casino.
April brings the return of Lightwire Theater with Dino-Light and its cutting-edge blend of puppetry, technology, and dance to share a glow-in-the-dark adventure that is visually amazing.
The season also ends in April with Scrap Arts Music from Vancouver, British Columbia. With hand-crafted instruments made of found materials – everything from artillery shells to skillets – their mobile, sculptural instruments produce a surprising array of sounds, presented in a high-energy, playful, and powerful performance.
School administrators, teachers, and home-school parents are encouraged to check out the Capitol Theatre website for more information. Many shows sell out, so early reservations are recommended.
• Charlie Robin is CEO of The Capitol Theatre. He contributes a column in Wednesday’s Explore section every four weeks.
