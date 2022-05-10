Tutus and pointe shoes — it’s what we know about ballet. Whether “Swan Lake” or “The Nutcracker,” we generally have specific ideas about what we’re in for. After centuries of refinement, ballet has become an easily recognized dance style.
With roots in the 1500s, ballet’s classical traditions can be traced back to the early 19th century when en pointe (on toe) dancing became popular among Russian dance companies. As the Ballet Russes began touring Europe and America in the early 20th century, many of its members then founded the American companies that still lead the industry today: George Balanchine with the New York City Ballet and Adolph Bolm with the San Francisco Ballet.
Many are attracted to the refinement, the strength, and simply the beauty of the art form. Each move has a name codified in its French origins from centuries past. The movements are a language of their own. While many find beauty and clarity in the classical traditions, others may equally be intimidated by not knowing the language or by feeling they are missing something in the translation. Still others may be put off by all those men in tights. Nevertheless, the end of the 20th century and beginning of the 21st introduced notable new trends.
In the early 20th century, modern dance rejected all of the restrictions of ballet and focused more on what comes from the inner emotions of the dancer. It is not flippant to suggest it was also an escape from the restrictions of the footwear, and all the limitations that came with the costumes and specifically defined classical techniques.
Contemporary dance follows modern dance as a genre of concert dance. It incorporates a wider range of influences and techniques than classical forms. You can identify floor work, improvisation, even yoga, pilates and martial arts influences. The choreographer creates the emotional context and the dancer provides the improvisational elements essential to the choreography. While this may be a terribly over-simplified description, it defines an evolution of the genres that allows for greater diversity of expression, movement and interpretation.
Then there is contemporary ballet. Far more than simply new ballet dances, it is a new dance genre. In classical ballet there are five main ingredients: It must tell a story; it must have music and the music must go with the story; it must have a “folk” or “character” dance; it must have costumes and scenery; and the female dancers must wear pointe shoes and tutus.
In contemporary ballet, those rules do not apply. The classical forms and techniques are incorporated, but the restrictions are lifted. The female dancers can even dance without the restrictive footwear, although sometimes they still do.
That greater freedom of expression and interpretation also brings us works like the Complexions Contemporary Ballet’s production of “Star Dust: Bach to Bowie,” which will be presented at The Capitol Theatre on Friday and Saturday, May 27-28.
Complexions is an internationally acclaimed contemporary ballet company based in New York City. Its co-founders, Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, have danced with and choreographed for companies around the world. With Complexions, they have reinvented dance through a groundbreaking mix of methods, styles and cultures. With “Star Dust” they take inspiration from those rebels of their own generations, Bach and Bowie.
It may be David Bowie’s work that piques your interest or it may be Bach’s. Either way, Complexions will show you what these bad boys of ballet can do to redefine what you think you know, beyond the swans and nutcrackers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.