A new Capitol Best season is opening at The Capitol Theatre with all the quality you expect, greater variety than ever, and an explosive and energetic opener. All COVID restrictions and vaccine verifications have been lifted. Patrons are welcome to wear masks and encouraged to be mindful of their own health and wellness when preparing to attend performances.
The Capitol Theatre welcomes back to the stage “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” with performances on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The world’s most successful rock ‘n’ roll musical, “Buddy” opened in London’s West End in 1989 and has been seen by more than 22 million people in over 23,000 performances worldwide.
Buddy Holly, born Charles Hardin Holley, is undeniably a rock ‘n’ roll pioneer and icon of the 1950s.
In exploring Holly’s life and legacy, it is hard to avoid comparisons between Buddy and Elvis. The two artists were friends and occasionally shared a stage at various venues in 1955 in Lubbock, Texas, where Holly was born. A year older than Holly, Elvis Presley may be “The King,” and he certainly had the hips, charisma and star power to secure his success and accelerate his rise to fame. Yet it is Holly who had the greater influence on the most iconic artists of the 1960s.
Holly died tragically at age 22 after only seven years working in the industry, but his legacy lives on in the music he wrote, performed and inspired. In addition to being one of the first rock ‘n’ rollers to write and perform most of his own songs, Holly is credited as the first to double-track his voice, a technique in which the singer performs to his own pre-recorded performance in order to create a bigger sound. Holly was the first to use violins on a rock ‘n’ roll recording, as well as the first to use orchestra in one of his rock ‘n’ roll recordings. He is also one of the first to consistently play the guitar live on stage. (For Elvis, his guitar became merely a prop on stage.) These styles and other innovations became industry standards for the generations that followed.
While Elvis never toured internationally, Holly had extensive tours in Australia and the United Kingdom. During his 50 concerts in 25 days in the U.K. and then subsequent television appearances, he caught the attention of future Beatles John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Both were engaged by his musicianship and studied his playing technique. Noting that Holly’s touring ensemble was called The Crickets, Lennon and McCartney graciously admit to the insect-themed homage in the naming of The Beatles.
Other musicians and bands that have noted Holly as one of the main influences in their work include The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan. In Don McLean’s 1971 ballad “American Pie,” his lyric about “the day the music died” references the plane crash in an Iowa cornfield that killed Holly and two other popular artists of the day, Ritchie Valens and “The Big Bopper,” J.P. Richardson.
Buddy Holly’s own musical performance started in country music, bluegrass and gospel, but it was the African American rhythm and blues he heard on the radio that had him fully rooted in rock ‘n’ roll by the time he heard Elvis in 1955.
The performances at The Capitol Theatre will feature two terrific hours of some of the greatest songs ever written, including “That’ll Be the Day,” “Chantilly Lace,” “La Bamba,” “Johnny B. Goode” and many more. Subscriptions to Capitol Best series are still available through the website or at the Capitol Theatre Box Office. Single tickets to all individual shows are available beginning Thursday, Sept. 1. Become a Capitol Friend and discover all the benefits in front of the curtain and behind the scenes as well.
• Charlie Robin is CEO of The Capitol Theatre. He contributes a column in Wednesday’s Explore section every four weeks.
