The curtain rises and the magic begins. While the wonders of the stage bring us back time and again, the hidden spaces behind the curtain have their own allure. It’s a separate world enjoyed more by the few who pound the boards and toil in the dark reaches to create the magic.
If you haven’t yet explored the other side of the curtain, it may be time to treat yourself. While the Downtown Farmers Market gathers outside The Capitol, at 11 a.m. on the second Sunday of each month The Capitol Theatre welcomes visitors for a tour of some of those lesser-seen spaces. Within a bit more than an hour, you can learn some of the history of the theater, the designers who built it, the features preserved and the features added over time. In the meantime, enjoy a preview of some of the spaces and stories that earned The Capitol Theatre the nickname Jewel of the Valley.
A trip backstage reveals some of the best remnants of both the theater’s vaudeville history and post-fire reconstruction. The lower-level backstage was less affected by the catastrophic fire that destroyed the majority of the building. In the old laundry room, you can find a wall full of a century of artists’ signatures, some still legible from the theater’s first decade. The ladies who manage the Town Hall Speaker Series have done an excellent job of maintaining the tradition with decades of new names.
Just before the fire, the theater became the property of the city of Yakima and was also added to the National Register of Historic Places. When the theater was rebuilt, it was done with an intention to restore as much of the original glory that earned it a place of historic significance. The plasterwork and ornamentation that couldn’t be salvaged from the fire were molded from similar fixtures in the Pantages Theatre in Tacoma, built around the same time as the Capitol originally. Many of the molds have been saved and stored on the lower level. A few years back, when a visiting production company accidentally damaged the plasterwork on the balcony façade, the molds were invaluable is assisting the folks at Moen Construction in restoring the balcony’s beauty once again.
Trekking deeper in, the old building basement connects to the new basement of the production center. One thing a theater always lacks is storage space. The foresight and planning for the expansion of the production center provided a massive expanse of storage for all the furnishings, instruments and equipment used to run the facility. Even so, space is always at a premium. Nonetheless, in one corner you can find the place where old seats go to die. The theater acquired 1,800 seats from Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., when rebuilding, choosing to restore the space with seating from the same era as the original construction. Even with 300 extra seats, almost 45 years later, all of the extra parts and components have been exhausted. 100-year-old replacement parts are impossible to acquire, and cast-iron frames are expensive if not impossible to retool or repair. These raggedy remnants will soon need to be replaced with entirely new seating.
In theater terminology, “stage left” means left from the perspective of the artist looking out into the audience. Back onstage, at extreme stage left you can find what may be a bit of a surprise: an outside window. For easy access, all the lighting equipment used on the stage is stored on racks in the lighting closet, an open bay illuminated by the window at its end. The original masonry of the building is evident and remains intact, reflecting its 100-year history alongside its modern-day technology.
There are ghost stories to entertain and history to explore, just on the other side of the curtain. Enjoy The Capitol from another perspective. Join us for a tour.
• Charlie Robin is CEO of The Capitol Theatre. He contributes a column in Wednesday’s Explore section every four weeks.
