Much like a museum or an art gallery curates a series of exhibits over time that tell a story and advance the understanding of its community, the same is true for a theater. The intention is to select, organize and present a series of events that not only entertain but expand what we know and how we perceive the greater world, as well as how we understand our own place in it. The mission at The Capitol Theatre is to curate dynamic programming, foster community access and preserve the theater’s historical and cultural legacy.
Every fall the programming process is reinvigorated with an annual series of conferences and conversations between local theaters and the artists and managers clamoring to get their artists on our schedules. For The Capitol Theatre staff, especially its CEO, that means attending the Western Arts Alliance (WAA) conference. The conference location shifts from year to year, but this time was held in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, only the second time it’s been held outside the United States.
For theater geeks, it’s the best possible supermarket. Theater representatives walk up and down the aisles of booths and tables of agents and artists selling music, theater and dance of all colors, shapes and sizes, and a lot of other things as well. Instead of simple sample trays, there are showcases — 15- to 20-minute excerpts of concerts and performances meant to whet the whistle and encourage a greater conversation.
One surprising showcase this year was a young woman struggling to define in a few words an explanation that would help set the stage for the two disconnected excerpts from different parts of her greater 90-minute piece. With the introduction done, she dove in and captured the audience fully and completely.
Wonderfully moved by the sample provided, I was thrilled when she shared that she was heading from the conference to the Seattle Rep, where the show would be performed for a month before heading to New York City for another month of performances at the Public Theater.
This past weekend I had the pleasure of seeing the full performance in Seattle and highly recommend you take the time to see it as well before its run ends on Oct. 9.
The show is “Where We Belong” by Madeline Sayet, presented at the Seattle Rep in the Leo K. Theater. It is a production by the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, directed by Mei Ann Teo, in association with the Folgers Shakespeare Library. Sayet is executive director of the Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program, serves as an assistant professor at Arizona State University with the Arizona Center for Medieval and Renaissance Studies, is a director’s fellow at MIT Media Lab, and is a recipient of the White House Champion of Change Award from President Barack Obama.
In 2015, Sayet moved to England to pursue a doctorate in Shakespeare, grappling with the question of what it means to remain or leave, as the Brexit vote threatens to further disengage the UK from the wider world. Moving between nations that have failed to reckon with their ongoing roles in colonialism, she finds comfort in the journeys of her Native ancestors who had to cross the ocean in the 1700s to help her people. In this intimate and exhilarating solo piece, Sayet asks us what it means to belong in an increasingly globalized world.
Sayet clearly explains that she is not telling the story of all Native people. She acknowledges her experiences are from a Native community thousands of miles across the continent. She also explains that this is only part of her own story, a particular point in time with a particular perspective. Nonetheless, her presentation opened a wider understanding for this patron into a people, a culture and a way of being in community that is so distinct from my own and yet resonates with great clarity.
Researching, attending and negotiating opportunities just like this one makes the job of working in the theater so exciting. Encouraging new conversations within the community and exploring what we don’t know that we don’t already know advances the breadth and range of the productions we consider. This particular show may or may not end up on The Capitol Theatre stage in a future season, but seeking out compelling work from many genres and cultures is at the heart of curating a season at The Capitol.
• Charlie Robin is CEO of The Capitol Theatre. He contributes a column in Wednesday’s Explore section every four weeks.
