Theater “classics” receive their designation over time, retaining their relevance across generations despite shifting trends and other cultural and technological advancements. They celebrate our simple and our major moments. At their best, they simply draw us in with the truths they tell, whether flattering or not.
While preparing to share excellent examples of true classics by The Acting Company in The Capitol Theatre in March, I was also treated to great evenings in New York while exploring current offerings on Broadway that might show up in Yakima in seasons to come. New versions of classic works and adaptations of familiar favorites abound. One of those true classics, “Romeo and Juliet,” plays a key role in each.
On March 9 in The Capitol Theatre, we will enjoy a full production of “Romeo and Juliet.” The Acting Company excels at focusing on the key elements of every tale they tell while shifting other elements to underscore their relevance to modern times. With a play as old and as timeless as this one, an unknowable number of directors and designers have taken their turn fashioning their own versions of one of the greatest love stories in literature. This gripping drama spun out of the ancient grudge between two families can reflect the conflicts and divisions of any era with purposeful decisions on setting, costuming, music, casting or any number of other factors without having to change a single word. In the hands of the masterful team at The Acting Company, the evening promises to be memorable.
Much like the newest adaptation of “West Side Story,” Broadway has yet another adaptation of this timeless classic. Broadway’s new hit musical “& Juliet” retells the same tale with Mrs. Shakespeare challenging Juliet’s final choice as its starting point. Mrs. Shakespeare suggests to Mr. Shakespeare that upon waking and finding her lover dead at her side, Juliet possibly had other options than suicide available to her. (Trust me, it was lively and entertaining from beginning to end.) The costuming and the characters may be the components closest to the original material. The music, dancing, dialogue and themes are truly of a modern age. Nonetheless, in its retelling “& Juliet” thoroughly pays homage to the original work that established the standard for all love stories written since.
The Acting Company’s second production, “The Three Musketeers,” will be performed March 10. A few key historical facts are important to note. The classic novel from which the play is fashioned was written by Alexandre Dumas and, though he questioned it at the time, its source material is historically based. Also, Dumas’ father, Thomas-Alexandre Dumas Davy de la Pailleterie, was a Creole general from the French colony of Saint-Dominique, in Revolutionary France, and was the highest-ranking person of color in a Western military until our own time.
The Acting Company’s new artistic director, as well as the director of this production, is Kent Gash, an award-winning director, artistic leader, educator and author. He brings to this world premiere adaptation his own experience working with the finest living dramatists and directing in most of the leading theaters in the nation, as well as his own experience as a person of color.
This production will shed new light on this swashbuckling adventure and give a favorite story new importance. In his time, Dumas’ success came down to one essential point: His stories were more exciting and more accessible than those of anyone who had gone before him. It is not surprising that this story has endured the test of time. It will be exciting to look at this well-known work with a new lens, and what an extraordinary opportunity we have to see it at The Capitol Theatre.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. March 9 (“Romeo and Juliet”) and March 10 (“The Three Muskateers”) at The Capitol Theatre. Treat yourself to new visions of timeless tales not soon to be forgotten.
• Charlie Robin is CEO of The Capitol Theatre. He contributes a column in Wednesday’s Explore section every four weeks.
