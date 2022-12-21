The holidays serve up an endless array of familiar songs that define the season for all of us. The sounds of the season that conjure our favorite holiday memories are more than sleigh bells and jingle bells. Each decade, a host of holiday songs emerge as new classics, but those classics from the past still hold a very special place in our minds and hearts. For so many of us, music becomes embedded in the memories that linger longest.
Try as we may to extend the holidays as long as possible, the new year eventually draws us back to a quieter, less festive standard. For this January, the "Sound of Silence" is not to be regretted but celebrated, at least so far as it’s a reference to the award-winning song by none other than Simon & Garfunkel. The Capitol Best series returns in January with a show that brings to mind an era of social upheaval and cultural changes that are identified by so many of us by the songs of these two amazing performers.
As an immersive concert-style theater show, "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the 1960s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.
Using state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including “Mrs. Robinson” (featured in the 1967 film "The Graduate"), “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound,” and many more.
With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel’s perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammys and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their "Bridge Over Troubled Water" album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and the following year saw their “Sounds of Silence” awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.
While Simon & Garfunkel have been called the voices of their generation, their songs have garnered praise across multiple generations, resonating in a way that earns them their additional praise as classics. For younger audience members, the format as a tribute concert and the near chronological review of the repertory makes it an ideal introduction for new listeners.
Tickets are available online at capitoltheatre.org or call the box office at 509-853-ARTS (2787).
Join us with the whole family at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11-12 for some extraordinary performances of folk-rock classics and memories.
• Charlie Robin is CEO of The Capitol Theatre. He contributes a column in Wednesday’s Explore section every four weeks.
