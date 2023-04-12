Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” was released in 1865 to extraordinary public acclaim and has never been out of print since. It has been translated into 174 languages and has inspired hundreds of adaptations around the world in film, television, video games, art, ballet, opera, musicals, theme parks and board games. Carroll published his own sequel in 1871, “Through the Looking-Glass.” As one of the most recognizable titles in literature, it is a massive understatement to simply refer to “Alice” as popular.
It may be simply the exotic characters and otherworldly adventures that make it all so iconic. With adaptations by equally ingenious and creative minds like Walt Disney and Tim Burton, it’s not surprising that an ever-increasing number of people know the characters and their Wonderland escapades from these iconic adaptations and not from the original source material. I myself was in my 40s before I finally listened to an unabridged audiobook of the original stories, and I have to admit I was surprised to find how much every adaptation I had seen took such extraordinary liberties with the imagery, characters and plot.
Every turn of the page finds Alice in a new place, meeting new creatures, and experiencing absurd versions of everyday activities. Its episodic structure and distinctive characters make “Alice in Wonderland” the ideal source for yet one more adaptation by one more ingenious and creative mind, that of Moses Pendleton, the founder and director of MOMIX.
For over 40 years, MOMIX has been known internationally for presenting works of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty. As a company of dancer-illusionists under Pendleton’s direction, the company has toured globally, appeared on television, been featured in product advertising, and collaborated with sporting events, trade shows, symphonies and 3D IMAX films. With nothing more than light, shadow, props and the human body, MOMIX has astonished audiences on five continents over four decades.
Pendleton has been one of America’s most innovative and widely performed choreographers and directors. In his own words, “I continue to be interested in using the human body to investigate nonhuman worlds. …” It was inevitable that he would take on the challenge of reimagining the world created by Lewis Carroll.
Before there was surrealism, Carroll created “Alice,” and artists have been attempting to interpret and reimagine it ever since. Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” is an invitation to invent, to let the imagination run and play outside. In “Alice,” the latest work by MOMIX, this trip down the rabbit hole is a journey that is magical, mysterious, fun, eccentric and much more. It is that fusion of dancing, lighting, music, costumes and projected imagery that allows the company to extend its reach like never before.
This is one performance when your imagination is not only welcome, it’s required. While not essential, you may wish to revisit the story in some form prior to the performance in order to reacquaint yourself with the many characters and situations. As with all dance performances, movement instead of words are the medium. Interpretation is everything, and your individual interpretation is every bit as valid as the one the director considers.
Performances of “Alice” by MOMIX will be performed at The Capitol Theatre on May 4-5, both performances starting at 7:30 p.m. Come enjoy an evening out, and just like Alice, discover how you also might experience a bit of transformation yourself.
• Charlie Robin is CEO of The Capitol Theatre. He contributes a column in Wednesday’s Explore section every four weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.