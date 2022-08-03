Despite all our expectations and planning, summer simply slips by surprisingly swiftly. Somehow, Labor Day arrives and we all seem shocked by where the time went as we scramble to get back into our regular routines. Though the sun and fun draws us to enjoy the outdoors, with a little planning the fall rush can be managed with just a bit of your attention now.
If you check in for just a moment you will see that the arts organizations across the region are struggling to grab your attention. Pull out your calendars, take some notes, and make some plans. Not only will your post-Labor Day be easier and better organized, it will help ensure you don’t miss out on the amazing artistic richness that somehow you only seem to hear about after it has come and gone. Trust me, it’s the most common phrase I hear after every event: “I only wish I knew it was coming sooner.”
You can always bank on a rich array of options at The Capitol Theatre, because so many organizations call it home. Of course, you can subscribe to any or all of the offerings, from the Capitol Best Series to the Yakima Symphony Orchestra to the Town Hall Speaker Series. These are tried-and-true, reliable options all at one venue.
The Warehouse Theatre Company is celebrating its 75th anniversary season with an outstanding lineup of titles — plays and musicals, including a holiday premiere production in the new East Valley High School Theatre. At The Seasons Performance Hall, you will find new offerings added regularly throughout the season, so it’s important to check them out early and often as well.
Even with high school and college offerings yet to be announced, this is still far from an exhaustive list of the available options in Yakima. With a little planning and a bit of adventuring, there is a host more to consider and enjoy across the Valley and just a bit farther, without having to make the trip “all the way to Seattle.” Don’t get me wrong, Seattle offers a great variety, but there are more affordable options, and you’ll find parking a lot easier as well.
Consider some of the following as my recommendations worth your attention:
• Utilizing a variety of venues from area high schools to the Faith Tri-Cities Auditorium, the Columbia Concert Series of Tri-Cities provides a collection of arts events including Ballet Fantastique, Artrageous, Judy Carmichael, Quarteto Nuevo, Sail On, and Bridge & Wolak. This volunteer-run organization presents a rich mix of artists who work especially well in mid-size venues.
• The Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee presents amazing music, theater and dance, some of which overlaps with the Capitol’s offerings. The highlights I am most excited to see include “Pippin,” directed and produced by Jamie Donegan; Zephyr by Cirque Mechanics; Christmas in Hawai’i with Jake Shimabukuro; Step Afrika!; and Postmodern Jukebox.
• And just a bit farther, check out the amazing theater being produced by the Village Theatre of Issaquah and Everett. This upcoming season includes “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Cinderella,” “Sense and Sensibility,” “How to Break” and “Hello, Dolly!” With multi-week runs of each production, there are plenty of dates to slip away and catch some amazing shows being produced in the region, for the region.
When the August heat gets a bit overwhelming, spend a bit of time googling the arts offerings in the region and find more information on these and a whole host of other offerings. You know you’re going to miss some, but if you invest a bit of time exploring and planning now, you will find yourself discovering more than you ever knew was happening — the things you will otherwise kick yourself for missing after the fact.
