We have all known the sensation of wonder and amazement when we experience something “awesome” like a spectacular rainbow. It turns out that "awe" -- the overwhelming feeling of respect and amazement, often created by something vast and mysterious -- is an important emotion with lots of benefits. Sources of awe might be nature, art, music, spirituality or a demonstration of courage.
Experiencing awe has been well studied in kids and adults and has been shown to increase creativity and curiosity, which fuel learning. Awe increases positive feelings, decreases negative feelings and helps with emotional regulation and the ability to handle stress.
Awe-inspiring moments give children stronger feelings of connection and cooperation, especially if shared with others. Family bonds are strengthened by family members witnessing something "awesome" together. Prosocial behavior (behavior that benefits others) has been shown to be more likely after experiencing awe.
In the face of something vast like a starry sky or beautiful ocean, we may feel more humble, understanding how small we really are in the world. This feeling of humility can put our own issues and struggles in perspective and encourage us to think beyond ourselves. This is particularly important now given social media use and its constant attention on us as individuals and how we appear to others.
When nature is the source of wonder, kids tend to feel more comfortable and confident in the outdoors. Nature-inspired awe also can decrease PTSD and overall stress. Feeling awe after doing something brave or challenging can increase a child’s resiliency and "grit."
The benefits of awe have a biologic basis. Research shows that feelings of awe decrease cytokines, chemicals in the body that are related to inflammation, illness and depression. Awe can also cause the release of oxytocin, a hormone associated with love and empathy.
There are relatively simple ways to encourage more awe, terrific for both our kids and ourselves:
• Slow down and take time to notice the little things, such as birds in flight, changing leaves or a butterfly.
• Have more unstructured time, less rushed time and put away the phones and devices.
• Expose your child to art (such as galleries and museums), dance and music; there are many local opportunities for this.
• Look for science activities that inspire wonder, such as going to a planetarium or a science museum.
• Get out in nature more, taking the time to comment on and express curiosity about what you see and hear.
• Notice and discuss courageous and kind behavior.
• Read books about brave and pioneering individuals.
• Create experiences at unusual times such as an early walk at sunrise or stargazing late at night (yes, after bedtime!); these can be very impactful.
• Consider journaling or doing artwork about awe-inspiring experiences.
• Although in-person is best, watching nature documentaries can also create feelings of awe.
• Express awe yourself: Get excited about wondrous things and share those feelings with your child.
• Dr. Elise Herman is a (mostly) retired pediatrician after 28 years in private practice and three years at Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg.
