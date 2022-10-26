If you haven’t been to Oak Hollow Custom Framing and Gallery’s new location on First Street, you now have an excuse to drop by to see a new exhibit of work by Carlos Prado and Amanda Ontiveros. “Reminisces of our Existence” features paintings by Prado and ceramics and paintings by Ontiveros.
Prado’s work illustrates popular culture. His painting “Wise Man” shows the head of a man whose eyes are looking to his right while a talk balloon says, “La primera obligación de todo ser humano es ser feliz, la segunda es hacer feliz a los demás” (The first obligation of every human being is to be happy, the second is to make others happy). The character’s edges, outlined in white, help release his head from the background.
Prado continues a theme of popular culture in his other work such as “Old School Legends” and “Dynamic Duo,” whose figures carry memories for the viewer. The more familiar you are with the subject, the more the story unfolds.
The idea of reminisces, or enjoyable recollection of the past, is evident not only in Prado’s work but that of Ontiveros as well. In her work “Forsythia Gold,” a set of closed eyes are framed in forsythia flowers, almost as if she is dreaming of the past. I thought the artist may have had a similar experience growing up around a lot of forsythias, often the first sign of spring.
Ontiveros explores other moods, such as in her work “Lonesome,” where an almost analogous color scheme of a lone bird atop a fence blends in with the background and is set off by the dry brown grass.
It is interesting that the labels in this exhibit each contain the Instagram names, such as @paloma_amanda and @unlimited_art_chp. I guess it is a sign of the times and a way of seeing more of their work.
“Reminisces of our Existence” can be seen through Nov. 25 at Oak Hollow, which is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
