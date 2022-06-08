The Larson Gallery opened in September 1949, and over the following few years it was clear that it needed support from the community to help fund exhibits and programming. In 1955, a group called Friends of the Larson Gallery formed; by 1965, it had incorporated as the Larson Gallery Guild.
In 2022, the Larson Gallery Guild has over 300 members, with a 19-member board. Financial support from the guild provides funding for staffing, publications and materials, special events, lectures, workshops, visiting artists and jurors.
The guild works in partnership with Yakima Valley College, which supports the Larson Gallery through the maintenance of the building, providing the director, technology, security and work-study students.
Each year, as a benefit of membership, Larson Gallery members are asked if they would like to display one of their own artworks for a special Larson Gallery Guild Members’ Exhibition. This exhibit is always dynamic and diverse, as each artist picks their one piece. Media is accepted for this exhibit, so both two-dimensional and three-dimensional works will be shown.
In the past, we have received a maximum of around 80 works of art. This year sets a record with 102. Laying out the show takes some work, making sure that everything fits with spacing and is visually coordinated. The big question looming while laying out the show is if there will be a need to set up temporary walls. That question was quickly answered when 98 artworks found a home; the four remaining will be installed on a temporary wall panel that will also house the title of the exhibit.
An opening reception will be held from 3-5 p m. Saturday, June 11. Admission is free and open to the public. Expect many of the artists to attend, if you are interested in speaking to them about their work.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.