For Tieton Arts & Humanities' 13th annual 10x10x10xTieton international exhibition, artists from all over the world were invited to create work no larger than 10 inches in any dimension, with no media restrictions. The resulting exhibition of 169 artworks includes sculpture, painting, photography, book art, 3D printed objects, found objects, collage, jewelry and much more. Artists submitted from as far away as Bali and across the U.S., many from here in the Pacific Northwest.
Juror Bruce Guenther reviewed 770 submissions through an online process. An art historian and independent curator, Guenther is serving as adjunct curator of special exhibitions for the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education in Portland. He has curated numerous major monographic and thematic exhibitions internationally and authored numerous books and exhibition catalogs.
While the selection process was not without its challenges, Guenther enjoyed seeing the depth and variety of work.
“I respond to a wide range of idioms and genres of art from some 45 years of deep looking and curatorial activity. As with every juror I have known, I reserve the option to break any of my rules in order to allow for something unexpected and off the wall that has the spirit of the moment ﬁlling its sails."
Reﬂecting on the exhibition and its out-of-the-way location in Tieton, Guenther goes on to say: “Art in all its forms is an essential aspect of life. Art records our diverse histories, reﬂects our values, and renews our dreams, our aspirations. It functions in those ways regardless of the place or audience size. … In small cities and towns outside the major global urban art centers, art serves all those purposes and further opens doors to new ideas, other people, and places. The arts can change a child's perspective and redraw the parameters of their world for a lifetime. I was one of those children.”
Ultimately, “I am looking for successful resolutions in the physical making, engaging creative form and subject, with some evident level of originality. 'Small' art doesn’t have to mean small ideas or simple aesthetics; it's simply a physical thing.”
Visitors can view the exhibition in person during regular gallery hours from noon to 3 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, and by appointment through Oct. 9. You may also view the exhibition online at https://www.tietonarts.org/10x10x10.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
