Begun in 2013 by Cheryl Hahn, the windows are still “alive” in downtown Yakima 10 years later. “Windows Alive!,” run by the Yakima Arts Commission, opened a new set of windows filled with art on Friday, April 7.
This year, Jane Cooper installed artwork from Jay Carskadden, Davis High School C.T.E. (Career and Technology Education) students, Richard Nicksic, Rosie Saldaña, Stephen Stokesberry and Mary Carpenter. These windows are made available to the arts commission thanks to Liz McGree at JEM Development.
Said Carskadden: “The body of work I submitted for the ‘Windows Alive’ project is a series of gouache, watercolor, ink, and paper paintings.”
“The ... pieces are a mix of simple silhouette shapes cut in watercolor paper combined with colorful and sometimes chaotic background gouache, watercolor, and ink paintings,” she writes in her artist statement. “The two put together create art that is magical and sweet that I liken to a piece of jewelry or a talisman.”
One of the windows will display a small sampling of the work of C.T.E. students at Davis. The students are led through an artist’s entire process, from initial ideas and inspirations, exploring materials and processes to producing a piece of art and exhibiting. These are student-led projects emphasizing expression, creativity and experimentation while developing skills and techniques.
One-third of Mindy Clark’s students are on I.E.P.s, or Individualized Education Plans, receiving special education services for a variety of needs. From learning disabilities to physical and developmental disabilities, all students are challenged to work at whatever level and accommodations they need. “I am stating this because it is important to not only feature the work of advanced students (of which I have a few),” Clark says, “but all students who are working hard every day to share a part of themselves with the world through art.”
Nicksic’s artwork is the “accumulation of my experience,” he says, “It is the result of my academic training as well as my observations over the years. This collection of work spans many years, reflecting the overall feeling of the times. Much of it is abstract; some of it is surreal. Like life itself, my work has evolved over time, echoing my surroundings, impressions, ideas and emotions. We live in a world that is supposedly rational, yet in reality it is the opposite, at times bordering on the absurd.”
Saldaña grew up as a “fourth-generation Mexican American ‘Chicana’ and having little to no cultural history or traditions,” she writes. “As an artist, I use my artwork to find my own self-identity and not only embrace my cultural history but also celebrate it. I focus on the representation of myself as an artist through feministic attributes and self-identity through my cultural heritage. I work in many mediums but enjoy oil and acrylic paints most.”
“Having the opportunity to engulf myself with the history of art,” she goes on to say, “I realized the missing presence of female artists and people of color in the evolving timeline through art history. The majority of my paintings have a strong female presence and reflect my cultural background. My work tends to put a modern twist on the art we have seen in textbooks by challenging traditional norms, ideas and figures. My goal is to reclaim space and a voice for cultures and people who are not often depicted/appreciated/respected in our society.”
Stokesberry has been a craftsman and artist for 47 years. “I’ve been fortunate that I have been able to work in a fashion that is creative and never repetitive, “ he writes. “I am currently expanding the range of materials that I use in my pieces, relying less on dimensional lumber and more on found objects, photos and drawings to tell a story of my worldview, or for just showing an object for its beauty and simplicity. My work mantra: “If it’s worth doing, then do it right.’”
Through her installation, Carpenter hopes “to encourage our community in two ways: stepping into nature and experiencing the healing it offers, and to begin to tell our stories. This combination brings healing. Forest medicine has proven that small amounts of time spent slowly and intentionally experiencing nature with all of our senses can help improve our overall health and bring about a sense of calm.”
“Windows Alive!” can be viewed along Yakima Avenue between Third and Fourth streets through September.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.