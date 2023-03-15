Chris Nobbs is a lifelong resident of Yakima whose artistic interests include music, pottery, wood crafting, lapidary, painting and drawing. He is a self-taught artist, primarily doodling during meetings or on family vacations. Now ready to show his latest monochrome work, a new exhibit, “AQUATICA in Black Ink,” will open at the Gallery Bistro at The Seasons Performance Hall.
This collection of black and white works, Nobbs says, “relies on the mind’s obligation to connections. This style of ink on paper draws on the viewer to connect their own lines of reality and perceive what they will within each piece.”
If not at home with his family of eight, Nobbs says he “can be found either collecting rocks and insects or drowning flies along the Yakima River and its tributaries, studying insects, creating and helping at the Yakima Maker Space or whatever other ‘rabbit trail’ art style or activity my ADHD takes me.”
He plays trombone in the band Cockaphonix and performs with them regularly in and out of Washington state. “The Pacific Northwest is, and has been,” Chris says, “an amazing muse for any artist and is also the inspiration for all of my art and life.”
A reception will be held at the Gallery Bistro from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16. The gallery will also feature an “Emerging Artist Spotlight” featuring watercolors by local artist Aleah Nobbs.
Bistro Gallery hours are 6-9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. This exhibition will continue through May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.