World Dance and Rhythm Camp is a summer program where kids are learning about cultures from around the world. It began Monday, June 27, and continues through today, July 1, at Englewood Christian Church in Yakima.
The camp includes 25 elementary school students from three schools: Garfield and Gilbert in Yakima, and Wapato’s Adams Elementary. These students are exploring the cultures of North Africa, East Asia, Latin America and North America through art, dance, rhythm and food from each region. Carolyn Hamilton, director of after-school arts at Englewood Christian Church, says “the program was created to get kids up and moving, listening to and creating traditional music and trying new, healthy food as a fun way to discover diverse world cultures.”
Master dance teachers have come from San Francisco and Portland to join Yakima Valley instructors in presenting daily classes in Peruvian, East Indian, Egyptian and hip-hop dance. World-renowned Middle Eastern percussionist Susu Pampanin is also leading a class on drumming world rhythms. The children are making elements of traditional clothing that they will wear in the final show. That show will feature the children performing the dances they learned throughout the week, alongside performances by the teachers and the Titsy Peru Peruvian dance group. The show will take place at Englewood Christian at 7 p.m. today, July 1.
During the program, kids have been trying different foods from local restaurants: Indian food from Taj Palace, Middle Eastern food from Kabob House, Mexican food from Antojitos Mexicanos, and pizza from Round Table Pizza (for a North American perspective).
Tieton artist Rosie Saldana is showing her paintings at the camp; they explore her Latina American heritage and Chicana identity. Egyptian American installation artist Amirra Malak created the backdrop for the stage by hand-dying silks with dyes made from local plants representing the diverse cultures of the Yakima Valley.
The camp got off to an early start last week with a welcome dinner, where participating kids and their families ate a pasta dinner and were wowed by Davis High School’s K-pop group M.A.S.H. dancing to Koren pop music.
The camp has been free to all participating children and is sponsored by Englewood Christian Church and After School Arts (a free kids’ art program at Englewood). It is also made possible by a grant from School’s Out Washington and the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. Many local businesses and organizations have supported the event through financial contributions or donations, including Darigold, Tree Top, Costco, St. Timothys Episcopal Church, Wolf Den and Johnny’s Clothing in Wapato.
The public is invited to come to the final show where the students and teachers will perform. You can sign up for free tickets on the website, www.englewoodchristianchurch.com.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
