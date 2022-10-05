During the summer of 2020, Portland Art Museum staff received requests from community members seeking to preserve the plywood window coverings from downtown businesses that had been painted with memorials to Black people killed by police.
A similar appeal arrived via email on June 27, 2020: Could the museum recognize the important work of six Black and Indigenous Portlanders who were photographing the protests?
First imagined as an online exhibition and then as an outdoor installation during the museum’s pandemic-related closures in 2020 and 2021, “Perspectives” is now on view in the Museum’s Stott Gallery.
This special exhibition of more than 60 works by local BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) photographers made during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 features work by artists Emery Barnes, Joseph Blake, Linneas Boland-Godbey, David (Daveed) Jacobo, Mariah Harris and Byron Merritt.
More than 15 million people in over 2,500 American cities and towns rallied against racism during summer 2020, and protests quickly spread throughout the world. When Portland’s Black Lives Matter protests became a sustained resistance, national and international media descended on Portland, while the city’s own BIPOC photographers recorded what they witnessed for weeks and months on end. Many of these images, posted to social media platforms including Instagram and Twitter, ricocheted around the world and further encouraged the global protest movement against racism.
The six photographers included in “Perspectives” are at different points in their careers, and their subject matter is wide-ranging. What binds them together is photographic skill and a first-person understanding of racism aimed at African Americans, Indigenous people and people of color living in the United States. Biased systems, including the racial makeup of newsrooms, shape and reinforce perceptions of these communities of color, who are typically depicted and described by white journalists.
“Expanding the range of photographs we view beyond those made by photojournalists and specific image selections made by photo editors, particularly during events that directly relate to communities of color, is critical to a deeper and more complete understanding of situations like the 2020 Portland protests,” says Dr. Julia Dolan, Portland Art Museum Minor White Curator of Photography.
Daveed Jacobo’s grainy, visceral photographs capture some of the more dangerous moments of the Black Lives Matter protests; Joseph Blake’s drone images remind us of the many thousands of people who united to stand against racism in Portland; Emery Barnes’ pictures point to the risks of protesting in public in an era of sophisticated surveillance systems; Byron Merritt spent weeks making powerful portraits at the Apple Store mural wall; Linnaeus Boland-Godbey reminds us that the protests took place during a bucolic summer infused with deep societal pain and a worldwide pandemic; and Mariah Harris balances expressions of grief with beauty and solidarity.
“Together, these six photographers move beyond single media images that continue to shape the understanding of this moment in our city’s history, providing depth, nuance and hope for a more just and equitable future,” says Dolan.
“Perspectives” will be on view through Nov. 13 at the Portland Art Museum.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.