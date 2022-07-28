Bergen, on the west coast of Norway, is the country’s second-largest city and the home of the KODE museums. Spread over four art museums and three composers’ homes, you will find, among other things, Norway’s second-largest art collection.
My first stop was KODE 4, which had an exhibition called “The Queer Gaze” or, in Norwegian, “Det skeive blicket.” This is the first time the KODE has explored and highlighted the diversity of queer perspectives, stories and identities in its own collection and some items on loan.
“Queer” is identified as what is not “right” — that which deviates from traditional structures and norms. In essence, it is about breaking with what we see as “normal.” In everyday speech, “queer” can describe all forms of gender expression, identities and sexualities that do not follow the norm.
The staff at the KODE writes that “art history has established dominant, ‘correct’ narratives about how art should be seen and understood. ‘The Queer Gaze’ challenges these. By looking for stories that have been hidden or suppressed in the traditional museum exhibition, it can open up new possibilities for interpretation and other contexts to understand the motifs.”
Through almost 160 works from antiquity to the present day, everything from camp aesthetics, cruising culture, Greek myths and the culture of the 19th century is themed. The stories are about expectations of femininity and masculinity, about gender identities, and about same-sex love and desire.
In one work on display, “Ganymede with Jupiter’s Eagle,” Greek mythology tells of the boy Ganymede who was carried up into the sky, to the home of the gods on Olympus, to be the gods’ taster. According to legend it was Zeus, in the shape of an eagle, who took the beautiful boy from Phrygia in the northwestern part of Asia Minor (Turkey).
The works that have been selected show in various ways how queer experiences, which have often been obscured, are an important part of the story.
The exhibition also presents several well-known artists connected to the Norwegian “spinster” culture of the 1800s, such as Harriet Backer and Kitty Kielland. Backer and Kielland had significant careers in a male-dominated world. They broke with traditional expectations of women and family life and lived together for over 40 years. Her artwork, “Wife Sewing,” painted in 1890, is part of the exhibition.
During her lifetime, Harriet Backer (1845-1932) was already considered the “grand dame” of Norwegian painting, a position that becomes particularly impressive at a time when women still lacked the right to vote.
The works in “The Queer Gaze” reference stories that challenge established boundaries of what is understood as normal or natural. Gender and sexuality diversity appear in the most unexpected places in art. As stated in the exhibition, “Highlighting these stories can contribute to new understandings of ourselves and our own time.”
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.