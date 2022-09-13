Around nine years ago, well-traveled artist Susan Harris moved to Yakima. She had just retired and recently married Tom Harris, also an artist, in Seattle. Susan Harris was born in Berkeley, Calif., and grew up in California and Washington state; she majored in art in college.
Her most recent work can be seen in her solo exhibition at Oak Hollow Custom Framing and Gallery.
“With my first husband,” Harris says, “I followed his career as an agronomist, living in Costa Rica and Honduras, with three small children, to work there on an agricultural project. This was followed by moves to California, Montana, Delaware and the Tri-Cities,” where she said she divorced. She then lived in Las Vegas for 10 years, and Seattle.
“This long route helped create the story of my art,” she says. “Every new location was exciting — places to explore, people to meet, experiences had. Observing the common things that draw people together despite cultural differences — the cooking pot on a wood-burning stove, vessels that bring beauty to every environment, or a horizon line that captures the spirit of a land.
“In my life, I have loved art, color and simple beauty,” she says. “I can now draw upon my experiences and observations to focus for the first time on my art. Working space and my decade in Yakima, and a wonderful and supportive arts community here and in Tieton, has transformed my life and art.”
“Susan Harris: Paintings” can be seen at Oak Hollow at their new location, 601 N. First St. in Yakima, through Sept. 23.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
