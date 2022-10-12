“Windows Alive!” is part of an ongoing effort by the Yakima Arts Commission, an advisory group appointed by the Yakima City Council, to harness the creativity of Central Washington artists to invigorate windows of empty downtown storefronts and to bring public art to downtown Yakima. The current window displays are on Yakima Avenue between the Hotel Maison and Third Street.
On Friday, the newest round of artists began showing their work. On exhibit are Jarda Kelley, Kiera Mehl, Makenzy Mehl, Pamela Edwards, Sheryl Pickering, Susan Hahn and Tanya Perez.
“The theme of my earrings is art with my hands. In each work, I like to show the detail and bring out the color, even if it takes me a long time. I express my emotions and feelings through my hands on each art piece,” says Tanya Perez.
“Although I began painting in college, studies, living abroad, my career and raising two boys left me with little time to paint,” says artist Susan Hahn. “Since my retirement six years ago, (as a court commissioner and later as a Superior Court judge) I have painted nearly every day and enjoy it very much. I maintain studios in Yakima and Mazama.”
Sheryl Pickering writes that as an amateur photographer “I enjoy, and am inspired by, taking pictures of the landscapes and wildlife of the Yakima Valley. I am grateful to capture some of the visual beauty of our area, but painting is a way for me to explore the unseen magic of those experiences, using a combination of colors on a blank canvas to create the remnants of the sights, sounds, scents and emotions felt while being surrounded by nature.”
Pamela Edwards is a “self-taught artist who explores folk art and abstract expressionism in oil pastels and acrylics.” Recently retired, she finds her passion for painting “all-consuming.” Pamela and her husband, Stephen Stokesberry, also an artist, were “drawn to the Yakima Valley by the blue, blue skies and the almost daily appearance of the sun. They found a little red farmhouse on this side of the mountains in need of love and made the move from Seattle.”
“Each of the original characters I created have a different story and sight for the world that they live in,” writes Makenzy Mehl. “In addition to drawing, I also like to take photos of the beautiful nature around me and sometimes that is what inspires me to make some of the characters I have created.
Kiera Mehl, a 13-year-old artist, also creates original characters, often called OCs. “They are unique — a majority of the time they were made during times of boredom. I wanted to create these pieces of art to feel engaged. They all have different personalities, life experiences and come from different planets.”
