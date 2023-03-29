John Kane and Arturo Solorio are photographers whose personal work shares an interest in ways man has intervened in the landscape — sometimes comically, sometimes ironically. Their affection for the often-puzzling results helps us share that fondness with them.
Both photographers shoot with film, a rarity today, often with vintage cameras, lenses and techniques. Solorio even processes his own color film. Their resulting negatives are scanned and printed on a large-format inkjet printer.
Kane and Solorio are self taught, and started at an early age. Kane has exhibited extensively around the Northwest for years, but this is Solorio’s first formal exhibition. Kane worked in tech and retired many years ago. He’s a part-time resident of Tieton.
Solorio started young and has steadfastly committed to photography. By the time he was 15, he had over 14,000 Instagram followers. Today, at age 25, he has over 25,000. He’s now a full-time resident of Tieton, and makes his career as a photographer and social media manager. He as a degree in psychology from Washington State University, and took photographs for the student newspaper during his years there.
Although their technical skills and aesthetic approaches to photography are remarkably similar, 50 years separate them. What happens when each artist selects a show of the other’s photographs? That’s what the Boxx Gallery will reveal in its exhibition “John Kane and Arturo Solorio: Looking Across Time.”
The exhibit opened Friday, March 24, and you still have time to see it this Friday and Saturday, March 30 and April 1, from noon until 7 p.m.
Boxx Gallery is at 616 Maple Street in Tieton.
