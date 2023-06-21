Each spring, the annual Student Art Show at Tieton Arts & Humanities showcases the artwork of several hundred local K-12 students. This year, the exhibit had artwork from schools including White Pass Senior High School, Highland High School, Harrison Prep, Riverside Christian, Tieton Intermediate, Immanuel Classical, Highland Junior High, Tieton Intermediate, Naches Valley Middle School, Roosevelt Elementary, Marcus Whitman Elementary, Selah Middle School, and home schools.
Tieton Arts & Humanities works with teachers who help get work to the exhibit, but open it up for submissions from all over the area. Artwork was accepted at the Tieton Fueling Station on May 15. Rosie Saldaña, artist director, told me that students from the Tieton Arts & Humanities creARTe program often contribute artwork.
The creARTe program will be offering a day camp this summer beginning Monday, June 26. Several classes will be offered during the summer including Cooking with Science, Mosaic, Science, and Art. The camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. Students interested in participating can contact Miss Galvan at crearte@tietonarts.org. They will also be offering drop-in hours from noon to 5 p.m.
The opening reception for the Student Art Show was held Friday, June 16, where one artwork from each grade was selected to receive a cash award. Family and friends were invited to come and support the students. Each student’s name was called out by Amber Knox, executive director, and the students lined up next to her with certificates in hand as family cheered them on.
The Student Art Show will run until July 15. Gallery Hours are noon to 5 p.m. or by appointment.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
