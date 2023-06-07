The Larson Gallery is beginning its summer season with an exhibition that celebrates the work of a special group of people: members of the Larson Gallery Guild, a nonprofit group that provides financial and compassionate support to the Larson Gallery.
Founded in 1955, then registered as a nonprofit in 1965, the Larson Gallery Guild has 393 members, more than any time in its history. Around a third of the members identify themselves as artists.
The Larson Gallery Guild and Yakima Valley College have a unique partnership where the college provides the director, building and utilities, and the Larson Gallery Guild provides funding for the staff, programs, exhibits and events.
From this collaboration, the Larson Gallery celebrates a vibrant arts program on and off campus.
As a benefit of membership, Larson Gallery Guild members are given the opportunity to exhibit one piece of their own work in the annual “Larson Gallery Guild Members’ Exhibition.” Because they can choose only one piece, it can be a difficult process. It could be their favorite work over the past year or something where they have explored a new medium or approach.
As the artworks start to gather during the week before the show, we begin to see the wide variety of work that is produced by members inside and outside the Yakima area. It is always a fun time to reconnect with members individually and see what they have created.
This year, 90 pieces have been entered. Since they are of such a wide variety, it makes it an extra challenge to curate their placement in the gallery. Yet, in the end, this is one of the best and most diverse exhibits of the year.
The Larson Gallery Guild Members’ Exhibition opens with a reception from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 8. The exhibit runs through June 24. Admission is free and open to the public. The Larson Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
