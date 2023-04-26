Near the end of the school year at Yakima Valley College, the Larson Gallery holds the Department of Visual Arts Student and Faculty Exhibition. More commonly known as DoVA, this show features the work of students from spring, summer and fall quarters of 2022 and winter 2023.
The current quarter’s work will appear in next year’s exhibit.
YVC has a robust visual arts program housed in the Palmer-Martin building on campus. The clay program, taught by instructor Rachel Dorn, incorporates hand-building and instruction in using a potter’s wheel, with her students providing the three-dimensional work in the show.
Drawing, painting and printmaking are taught by Kayo Nakamura, along with adjunct instructor Monika Lemmon.
Nakamura joined the full-time faculty this year. She has over 20 years of experience teaching in higher education, primarily in 2D media, although her own work comprises 2D and 3D processes and video. She received her Masters of Fine Art from Claremont Graduate University in Southern California, where she is originally from, but most recently comes to YVC from Seattle.
Lemmon began teaching as an adjunct in 2022. She graduated in 2002 from YVC, then received a B.A. from Central Washington University in metalsmithing in 2007 and an M.F.A. in studio art from the University of Idaho in 2016.
In addition to the two- and three-dimensional media, you can view examples of work by photography and digital design students taught by Chris Otten.
Instructors Robert Millard and Timm Wauzynski teach art appreciation, and David Lynx teaches art appreciation, Asian art history, and art of yoga. Although part of the department, they do not have student work in this exhibit.
The student show is a favorite with gallery goers, as it is one of the best times to purchase work, with many sales recorded each year.
Before the opening and after all the work is set in place, the faculty assemble to decide on awards. Not all pieces make it into this exhibition, but at this time the faculty choose the most outstanding pieces for this year.
An opening will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. Awards will be presented at 6 p.m..
The DoVA Student & Faculty Exhibition will continue at the Larson Gallery on Yakima Valley College’s campus until May 27. Admission is free.
