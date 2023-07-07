This summer, the Larson Gallery is hosting an exhibit celebrating the natural world, “Inside Out,” featuring artwork by Susan Harris, Darcie Roberts and Bernadette Crider.
Harris, Roberts and Crider are all Washington locals with a talent for highlighting the beauty of the natural world in both inside and outside environments.
For the past 15 years, the imagery carved into pots by Crider reflects nature — initially, gingko leaves because she is drawn to their symbolism of peace and calmness. She began to add maple leaves after a fall windstorm had them scattering outside her door, then magnolia blooms because they grew outside her living room window. Crider’s carvings have become increasingly more complex texturally and hopefully more beautiful to hold as you use them or view them on your table.
In this exhibit, Crider is including seven pieces that she fired in an anagama kiln, a Japanese kiln that is built into a climbing hillside and designed to be fired with wood. The firing process takes three or more days from the time the kiln is torched until the process is ended when the last piece of wood is stoked, and the chimney is capped.
Born and raised in Central Washington, Roberts has developed an appreciation for the beauty of the shrub steppe and the agricultural landscape. She has lived in four countries and both coasts of the United States but is forever spellbound by the beauty of the Northwest.
Roberts started to take art seriously in 2016 when she picked up soft pastel. She has devoted more time to developing her skill with pastels and finding herself as an artist. “I see color and light everywhere,” she says, “even where many people would not. The color is there for the artist to unveil, and I enjoy bringing it to life, particularly with scenes from Central Washington and the Yakima Valley.”
Roberts has two directions as an artist. She has been an impressionistic presenter of the beauty of the Yakima Valley. She also enjoys the play of line and color and the connection between the two with her acrylic abstracts.
Predominately a still-life painter, Harris says she “focuses on the small pleasures of everyday life. I work mostly with acrylics and sometimes oils.”
This collection of new work by Harris reflects a dedication to her meaningful time in the studio. For her, it has been a joyful process, experimenting with new approaches to the canvas and stretching her abilities as an artist.
Harris tells me she “continues to paint everyday existence — still life, passing life, a memory that brushes by. But within the mundane subject matter, there lies an opportunity for expression and to explore a deeper attachment associated with those objects.”
An opening reception for “Inside Out” will be held July 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. The show continues through Aug. 25.
