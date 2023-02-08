On the First Friday of February in Yakima, I visited Collab to see their newest exhibit, “Claiming Space: Indigenous and Native Self Portraits.” It was quiet when the doors first opened at 6 p.m., but it was standing-room-only by the time owner Maddie Hicks spoke close to 7 p.m. I am “proud and excited,” she said, adding that she thought it was “incredible” to have both new and returning artists.
One of the previously displayed artists, Lee Sekaquaptewa, was not present for the opening, but had included a painting called “Selfie.” He had an exhibit called “Post Traditional” at Collab in November.
Hicks introduced one of the artists, Dominique Vijarro, to talk about his work. He said the title of his piece, “Rollie Pollie Apple of My Daddy’s Eye: Forever in Her Grasp,” came from a song his dad used to sing, as he sang the first line of the song "Rollie Pollie." He described that part of his work as being based on the Aztec calendar, where “her claws were holding human hearts.” He said as “Christians would say ashes to ashes and dust to dust, I say forever in her grasp.”
The artist Bashi spoke next about her work, “Something to Say.” She said she painted this at a time “when I was seeing myself.” She said the imagery was based on the outcome of two relationships that were not healthy. She described how the painting was a moment in which she really saw herself, without makeup and tattoos: "You are seeing the ugly inside of me.” What came out of her mouth is illustrated by the black tar pouring out. “If I say the truth, there is no turning back,” she said, “I wish I could eat back the words.”
Other paintings included in show were from local artists Cadence Quantrille, Lorelei Kruger and Madeline Alviso Ramirez. Epiphany Couch, an artist from Portland, and Crystal Galino, from Florida, were also represented.
You can view “Claiming Space: Indigenous and Native Self Portraits” at Collab through March 26. Collab is at 18 S. First St. in Yakima.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
