More than 20 artists will participate in the Labor Day Weekend Artists’ Studios Tour on Saturday through Monday, Sept. 3-5.
This will be the second year for this tour, which has been put together by artist Pamela Searcy of Artebella Gallery. The gallery closed because of COVID, so she decided to conduct a yearly artists’ tour to “help local artists get exposure for their work and encourage community involvement with fine art.”
Says Searcy: “We have 30 artists: painters, photographers, jewelry, ceramic, wood artists and one bronze artist. Some artists are totally new to the area, and others are well-known in the community.”
There are eight locations on the studio tour:
The first studio is Artebella Gallery, showing the work of Pamela Searcy. The tour pamphlet provided to ticket buyers describes her as “always interested in sculpting anything from ivory soap to clay and plaster. Pamela studied lost wax sculpture at Seattle University and ceramics at the University of Washington. For many years (she) taught high school students to extend their artistic experiences and developed her skills in sculpting the human figure. Her bronze sculptures show individual personality and expression; each character is different.” You may also see the work of Ike Allred, Corey Robinson and Gary Hughes at this location. The address for this stop is 2103 W. Yakima Ave.
The second studio is that of Rachel Dorn. Writes Dorn: “I create brightly colored and highly textured ceramic sculpture, installations and functional pottery. In 2006, I moved to Yakima from Wisconsin to teach at Yakima Valley College, where I run the clay studio and teach ceramics, design and art history courses. Until about five years ago, my sculpture was almost entirely abstract, influenced by plants and sea life. I continue to make this work, which features bright colors and contrasting textures. More recently, I have begun to incorporate more political/social themes into my work through my politics bulbs installations and my scream mugs that capture the feelings of 2020. Artists Chris Otten and Monika Lemmon are also showing with Dorn. The address for this stop is 203 S. Eighth Ave.
The third stop, at 2302 Laban Ave., is with artist John Barany. “A lathe-based wood artist is who I am,” Barany says. “It spins round and round, then gets carved, textured and painted.” Also showing their art here are Cathy Lapsley, Bob Fisher, Cydney Bacon, Lucy Ann Valderhaug, Beverly Vonfeld, Gary Dismukes and Lonny Smart.
The fourth location features the work of painter Linda Noyes, who “creates her colorful impressionist-style paintings in her charming home studio,” her announcement states. “Her work is a mixture of her years living along the shores of Western Washington combined with the new bounty of seasonal subjects to paint in the Yakima Valley.” The address for this stop is 308 N. 23rd Ave.
The fifth studio is the Studio 909 Gallery at 909 S. 30th Ave., where you can enjoy the work of artist Michael Bell. The tour pamphlet states, “Working in a variety of media and substrate, Michael’s paintings are about visualizing the energy and connections in the world and its reflections. His current work is exploring the energy viewed through windows. It is said that many of his pieces are so dynamic that they suck the air right out of the room. He has paintings in private collections in 18 countries and has had solo shows in Seattle, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.” Artists Nancy Fisher, Bill Brennen and David Lynx are also at this location.
The sixth studio, at 8312 Westbrook Ave., is that of Paul Henderson. In the tour guide it states that his paintings “are an artistic expression from impressionist realism to pure abstract. The artist works in his Yakima studio and has sold his work in galleries and shows throughout the western states.” Artists Pam Young and Stan Owens can also be seen here.
Yakima Valley Artists Association is at the seventh stop. It is a group of local artists, some who sell their art and participate in shows at the Larson Gallery, Mighty Tieton, The Boxx Gallery, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, Gallery One, Wenaha Gallery, and Spring City (Utah) Art Gallery. Other members use art to enrich their lives with the personal discovery of artistic expression; their work is rarely shared outside of family and friends. The group, which meets the third Monday of each month at the Harman Center, welcomes artists of all mediums and levels of skill. Participating artists include Kate Bowditch, Linda Lee, Lou Toweill, Meldra Driscoll, Rosalyn McWatters, Mary Jepsen, Kris Knight, Ana Li Gresham, Bill Beam, Dave Nelson and Lorene Morris. The address for this stop is the ground floor at 601 N. First St.
The final stop is at Oak Hollow Custom Framing and Gallery, 601 N. First St., which offers original arts and crafts by local artists.
The Labor Day Weekend Artists’ Studio Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to noon Monday. Tickets are available from Stems, Caffe’ 11th Ave, Larson Gallery, Shopkeeper, Collaboration Coffee and Oak Hollow, or directly from participating artists and during the tour at each studio location, as available.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
