Last Friday, the Boxx Gallery held a discussion and demonstration by Trimpin, an artist, composer and inventor who now lives in Tieton. He was joined by Anna Henson, a media and projection designer best known for her work in pre-visualization, stage design, lighting and animation, and Dimitri Diakopoulos, a creative technologist known for his interactive real-time visualizations.
During the evening talk, Trimpin talked about the eventual performance “Cello Quartet: Trimpin.” Some of the pieces were activated to demonstrate the concepts being employed. Henson and Diakopoulos showed projected preliminary conceptual directions using state-of-the-art visualization software.
What can be viewed by visitors at the Boxx Gallery are some of these inventive instruments.
For example, the “trombone cello,” called George, has two trombone bells attached to its sides. A small amplified speaker system is internally built in and powered from a sound processor with a trombone “voice,” and all are remotely controlled from a computer.
The “cello extreme prepared,” called Charlotte,” uses a moving wooden handsaw instead of a bow. It is diagonally “sawing” metaphorically into the cello body with a precise rhythmic patter alternating back and forth. Other electro-mechanical actuators are “preparing the strings, rubbing and tapping, creating different sounds that emanate from the cello body.”
The “double bass cell,” Charlie,” has four bass strings attached that are also automatically plucked and fretted. A magnetic pickup system is connected to a speaker built into the interior of the cello body.
“Cello Quartet: Trimpin” is a multi-year project funded by the William & Flora Hewlett Foundation, in collaboration with Other Minds in San Francisco that will culminate in a performance in the Bay Area late next year. The grant was awarded to support a theatrical production incorporating cutting-edge technology, contemporary art and music, and AI.
You can view these instruments, scores and other objects at the Boxx Gallery from noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 14-15. Trimpin will return at 5:30 p.m. Friday for more discussion about his work, and why Tieton is a remarkably practical venue for developing the eventual performance piece.
To hear some of Trimpin’s other instruments, walk over to the Mighty Tieton Warehouse to visit the Trimpin Mighty Tieton Soundspace. Buttons are available to operate the various instruments.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
