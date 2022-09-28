The Boxx Gallery in Tieton is opening the Sara Gettys exhibit “Wild” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
This Gettys exhibit is a body of work inspired by the wildlife of the Pacific Northwest. According to Gettys, “It’s both a celebration of the vitality of the creatures we share this world with and, in the physical act of creation, a way for me to continue to process my ongoing anxiety about the destruction of their world and ours.”
Some years back, Gettys was a photographer for the Yakima Herald-Republic before moving to Olympia.
“Carving and sculpting is a meditative practice for me,” she says, “a way to process emotions and thoughts. As we have spent much of 2022 emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, carving has been a way to think about the changes we’ve all faced and a way to center myself through artistic discipline.”
Her carved work, dramatically delineating the dark and light areas, illustrates the idea of positive and negative space. Positive space is best described as the areas in a work of art that are the subjects, or areas of interest. Negative space is the area around the subjects, or areas of interest. In Gettys’ work, the positive space is dark and the negative white.
“My work has always featured nonhuman subjects, primarily regional birds and plants,” she says. “For this show, I wanted to explore animal forms and focus on movement and energy. When I think about the challenges of creating a healthy planet, not just for humanity but one that includes the multitude of intelligences that animals contribute, the tightness and anxiety can be crippling. Creating something with my hands is my way of making one small prayer that we can change our collective climate trajectory, make meaningful changes and celebrate the beings we share the world with.”
Gettys will present an artist’s talk at the Boxx Gallery at noon Sunday, Oct. 2. Cost is a $5 donation to the Friends of Boxx Gallery.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
