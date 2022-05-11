Last year we were all avoiding gathering indoors, so the Larson Gallery decided to hold an event outdoors. Partnering with the Yakima Greenway, the first Fresh Air Art Celebration was held July 24. The event had around 40 artists and was well-attended — even with the 96-degree heat.
With input from the artists and the Larson Gallery Guild board, it was decided in fall 2021 to wait another year on the annual Tour of Artists’ Homes and Studios, and to hold the Fresh Air Art Celebration again, but this time move it to May.
The Larson Gallery Guild board, now consisting of 19 members, began earnestly in September to prepare for the upcoming event. A signup form was posted online, and by April 15, 53 artists had registered. The committee met regularly over the months, walked the course at the Greenway, and found generous support from 29 sponsors. Funds raised from the celebration go toward programming at the Larson Gallery, which is a nonprofit organization.
Artists will begin setting up in the morning on Saturday, May 14, for a noon opening. Although the artists each pay a $40 entry fee, 100% of the art sale proceeds go directly to the artist. Artists are provided a space in Sarg Hubbard Park, but they provide their own tent. There is no admission fee for visitors.
You can purchase art from local artists and visit with them as well at the Fresh Air Art Celebration. In addition to the artist spaces, you can enjoy music by the Test Tube Poets and the Ike Jazz Band. Food vendors, such as What I Crave, Yakima Ice Co., and Southern View Boutique Cupcakes, will also be available.
This year the committee has also arranged for a beer and wine garden, where you can enjoy beer from Single Hill Brewing Co. and Cowiche Creek Brewing Co., and wine from Wilridge Winery.
A favorite from last year, the children’s activity tent, will also return and will be bigger with the addition of a second tent.
The Fresh Air Art Celebration will run until 5 p.m. at Sarg Hubbard Park.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
