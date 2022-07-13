This month at the Boxx Gallery, local potters Jan Crocker, Jane Fassel, Jane Gutting, Mike Hiler, Carolyn Nelson, Amanda Ontiveros, Debbie Sundlee and Michelle Wyles are featured in an exhibit titled “The Potter’s Touch.”
Each artist is showing a variety of both sculpture and functional work. Wyles is also exhibiting a new series of paintings titled “Places You’ve Never Been and Will Probably Never Go.” The first three in the series include Tieton, Cowiche and Naches. Her sculptures reflect the subjects of these paintings.
Joining the local ceramic artists will be Seattle artist Nancy Bocek. Born and raised in Yakima, Bocek began her artistic journey with a bachelor’s degree in art history from Reed College in Portland. In Palo Alto, Calif., she accelerated her craft as a studio potter and now works from her Seattle studio. Bocek’s curiosity about who we are is explored through the union of clay, figure, color and symbol. She set herself a project to narrow her field to black clay and orange underglaze, realized in the human figure and the spike form, striving to isolate the beauty and meaning that each contributes to the whole.
Each artist has donated a mug that will be displayed on the “Mug Shot” wall alongside their artist statements. The mugs are unique to each artist’s style of ceramics and will be sold as a fundraiser for Friends of Boxx Gallery.
“The Potter’s Touch” will be on exhibit at the Boxx Gallery until July 31. The gallery is open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.