Steve Jensen has been a working artist for over 40 years. His artwork may be familiar to you, if you have ever walked on the campus of Yakima Valley College. The campus grounds house two of his works: “Pacific Winds,” created in 1988, stands near the Hopf Union Building; and “Yakima River Carvings,” created in 2002, is installed near the Dental Hygiene Clinic.
Jensen is returning to campus this weekend with an exhibit at the Larson Gallery titled “Böts.” His artwork uses images of boats that he says “are meant to symbolize a voyage or journey; perhaps it is the voyage to the other side or the journey into the unknown.”
Jensen’s family is from Norway. “My father was a fisherman,” he says. “My grandfather was a fisherman. My other grandfather was a boat builder. Upon the death of both of my parents, I made a boat for their ashes and buried them at sea — something like a contemporary Viking funeral.”
He goes on to say: “I also made a boat for my best friend and former partner of 24 years, again burying them at sea. These deaths were extremely tragic. My best friend died of AIDS, my father committed suicide with a gun to his head, my mother fell apart emotionally and physically, and my former partner of 24 years from alcoholism. What I am attempting to do is to take something that was personally extremely painful and turn it into something beautiful.”
For example, if you examine his work “Pat,” you will find it is made of carved cedar, his mother’s jewelry, her driver’s license, a painting on silk (circa 1950) that acts as her shroud, a plaster cast of her face (originally made in art school and remade), and a certified copy of her death certificate.
Jensen’s mother, Pat, fell apart after his father’s death, first emotionally, then physically. “Somehow she believed that she had actually killed my father,” Jensen writes, “and tried to turn herself in to the police. I had to commit her three times to a psychiatric clinic. She died two years after my father. I believe my father’s suicide was just too much pain for her to bear — this memorial boat was created, and a separate boat was made for her actual ashes and buried at sea with my father.”
In addition to the memorial boats, the exhibition will show numerous images of boats, such as “The Boat,” which is painted on a recycled nautical chart and mounted on wood. “I keep the chart very subtle; for me life is all about the journey, not the destination,” Jensen states.
“Steve Jensen: Böts” will open with a reception from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, March 11. The exhibit, which is free and open to the public, will continue through April 15.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
