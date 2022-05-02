This past week, Oak Hollow Custom Framing and Gallery moved from their location in Chalet Place on 56th and Summitview avenues to a new address at 601 N. First St. in Yakima.
Along with their wares, they are moving the exhibit by artist Laura Wise with them. “Landscape and Journey,” an exhibit of her work, opened March 28 at the previous location. Visitors enjoyed an opening reception April 15, and now the display will continue through May 27 at the new location.
Wise is a Pacific Northwest artist, born near the Hanford nuclear reservation shortly after World War II. Her family relocated to the Portland area, which is where she spent the remainder of her childhood. After graduating from Central Washington University in 1978 with degrees in fine arts and secondary art education, Wise finished her education with a Master of Fine Arts from Arizona State University in 1980.
Upon returning to the Pacific Northwest, Wise married a fellow artist and raised three children. They now enjoy the company of six grandchildren. She recently retired after 21 years of teaching art at Toppenish High School. When not painting or running her and her husband’s seasonal fruit and mercantile, they enjoy visiting their children and grandchildren, sightseeing, and throwing the ball for their dog, Henry.
Says Wise: “After 42 years of living in the Yakima Valley, I developed a deep appreciation of the wide-open skies and the simplicity of a raw and reducted landscape. I began to marvel at the beauty of the change in weather and the moods the change of seasons reflected on the hillsides of the high plains desert.”
Wise takes inspiration from “the twisting textures of the sagebrush and the strength of the plant life and its continuing survival in these harsh conditions. For me, it was a metaphor for life experiences; the hardships, the survival, and the joy of finding an understated, yet majestic beauty. My work eventually incorporated a personal autobiographical narrative and included other landscapes from the Pacific Northwest. These works symbolized the storytelling of events of my life in a surrealistic tapestry of events and personal symbolism. My hope is that the viewer can relate their own vision and life events.”
Enjoy the exhibition “Landscape and Journey” at Oak Hollow’s new location on North First St. through May 27.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
