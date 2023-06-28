The exhibit “Guillermo del Toro: Crafting Pinocchio” opened June 10 at the Portland Art Museum. This is an exhibition dedicated to the first stop-motion animation film created by del Toro. Known for taking artistic originality and cinematic vision to new heights across film, television, animation and more, the Academy Award-winning director is one of the most inventive and iconic directors of the 21st century.
“Guillermo del Toro: Crafting Pinocchio” celebrates and explores the inventiveness, passion and artistic cooperation that goes into making a cinematic vision come to life. Having had a successful theatrical run and now streaming on Netflix, the movie “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” was 10 years in the making and conceived for international audiences of all ages. The film’s major themes highlight the importance of nonconformity and the love and understanding passed between parents and children.
Making my own stop-motion film with clay in college, I remember having to move the clay just a bit, take a shot of film, then move the figure a bit more. There were around 12 still shots for each second of motion picture film, so a 2-minute film project took several weeks.
“Guillermo del Toro: Crafting Pinocchio” features the voices of Tilda Swinton, Cate Blanchett, Ewan McGregor and a soundtrack by Nick Cave and Alexandre Desplat.
This exhibition came to Portland from The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York.
Showcasing the collaborative art, craft and storytelling of the film, the exhibition immerses audiences in its world, featuring iconic creatures, set pieces, stop-motion animation technology, and fantastical visual and sound elements. At more than 8,000 square feet, the exhibition guides audiences through del Toro’s creation and collective artistry. Featuring the inspirations and inventiveness of the artists that helped bring the story to life, “Guillermo del Toro: Crafting Pinocchio” celebrates how far imagination can push us into making our dreams a reality.
The Portland Art Museum’s presentation of “Guillermo del Toro: Crafting Pinocchio” expands on the richness of the local stop-motion animation community by giving visitors a look inside the artists’ process. The exhibition and programs will give special attention to the talent and creative collaboration of the local cinematic animation artists at ShadowMachine — a renowned stop-motion animation studio based in Portland, a city increasingly recognized as a creative hub of the art form.
The exhibit continues through Sept. 17.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
