The new exhibit “Cornucopia” at the Boxx Gallery defines not only what the show is about, but is a reflection of the Boxx itself. When we think of a cornucopia, we envision a horn-shaped basket with an abundant harvest of produce overflowing out of the opening.
The Boxx currently has an abundant supply of volunteers — around 50, according to board member Michelle Wyles. Wyles wanted to be able to return the favor of their work and have them show in the gallery.
Says Wyles: “Per our (their) frenetic usual, Boxx Gallery has curated a brand new show by leaning on our intrepid volunteers who not only have the whole “little gallery with the big heart” thing within themselves, but they have artistic talent! Their work reflects their thoughts, longings, and the joy in their lives. They have beauty, braininess and quirkiness in abundance.”
Catching up on the progress of the Boxx Gallery, it became a nonprofit over a year ago that is run by a board of about seven members. Sue Berg is the executive director and Susan Harris is the acting gallery director.
The Boxx is housed in the same building as the Highland Food Bank. When the food bank finishes its new building in October, the Boxx will expand into the area left by the food bank to allow more exhibition and workshop space.
Wyles told me that the Boxx Gallery takes 30% commission from sales that go into the nonprofit. Funds remaining after expenses are donated to the food bank. Donations are also accepted in the gallery for the food bank.
Wyles is thrilled about how the Boxx has been accepted into the community and has expanded so much that it has taken on a life of its own.
Wyles says this exhibit is an opportunity to give back to the volunteers, as many of them are artists.
As part of this exhibit, they will also be displaying the remaining pieces of the Penn Shelton collection, which was donated to the Boxx.
“Cornucopia” will be on exhibit through Sunday, Sept. 25.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
