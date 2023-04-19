Gallery One is currently showing “Cascadia Field Guide: Art, Ecology, Poetry,” an exhibit that displays art and poetry from a new book of the same name.
Cascadia Field Guide brings together art, poetry and stories holding scientific, sensory and cultural knowledge to celebrate and illuminate Cascadia, the diverse ecoregion stretching from Alaska’s Prince William Sound to Northern California and from the Pacific Coast to the Continental Divide.
“This unique book contains 13 communities (from Tidewater Glacier to Shrub-Steppe) and 128 beings (from Geoduck to Cassia Crossbill),” the description reads, “offering any reader, local or visitor a new way of connecting — with heart and mind and body — to place.”
Cascadia is a place explained not by political maps but by watersheds. According to the Sightline Institute, Cascadia is defined by “the watersheds of rivers that flow into the Pacific Ocean through North America’s temperate rainforest zone.” Bates McKee first used the word Cascadia to define a region in 1972. David McCloskey, a Seattle University bioregionalist, then used the term in 1993 to describe and map a “land of falling waters.”
Generally, Cascadia includes Southeast Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, British Columbia, Washington, and bits of Montana, California, Nevada and Wyoming
Each community is illustrated by a different artist from Cascadia; the artists work in formline design, cut paper, and pen and ink, and engage with sensibilities from playful to scientific.
The illustrations in Cascadia are defined by area and artist: Tidewater Glacier (Chloey Cavanaugh), Muskeg (Cori Dantini), Salish Sea (Carmen Selam), Coastal Urban Woods (Sarah Van Sanden), Temperate Rainforest (Erin Fox), Urban Shore (Rachel Kessler), Pine Forest (Xena Lunsford), Eastern Rivers (Justin Gibbens), Shrub-Steppe (Emily Poole) Montane (Claire Emery), Loowit—Mount St. Helens (Travis London), Willamette Valley (Jillian Barthold), and Outer Coast (Raya Friday).
Join Gallery One for a reading and celebration at 7 p.m. April 20 with Liz Bradfield, Andrew Gottlieb, CMarie Fuhrman, Maya Jewell Zeller, Justin Gibbens, Jack Johnson, Katherine Whitcomb and Xavier Cavazos. The actual Cascadia Field Guide is currently sold out at Gallery One, but they are taking requests for a copy and will have some available at the reading.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
