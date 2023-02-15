I recently received an email newsletter with the headline “Whats happening at the Boxx?” The email announced the first exhibit of 2023 at the Boxx Gallery, “A Boxx of Valentines!” but a lot more is happening there.
The Boxx originally shared its building with the Highland Food Bank. The food bank now has its own building.
Mighty Tieton Productions is now leasing the building and remodeling the area formerly used by the food bank into a studio to house an Artist in Residence.
I spoke with Ed Marquand, founder of Mighty Tieton, who told me that the Friends of the Boxx Gallery will continue to have some exhibits there, and the space will also serve to highlight the work of the artist who will reside there.
He hopes that the Boxx will become a space that highlights the creative process, not only for those we think of as traditional artists but also for architects, skateboard designers, etc. Visitors will enjoy learning about what goes on in an artist’s mind, how they handle materials and approach the subject.
The gallery will continue to have Creative Coffee events, and soon visitors will also be able to purchase a glass of wine, sit and talk, or read a book.
The gallery will also have more public programming, such as the recent printmaking workshop taught by Christie Tirado. Some of the results of the students are included in the current exhibit of valentines.
The current exhibit also includes historical valentines from the Ronald Gibeau Collection on loan from the Yakima Valley Museum. That loan also includes work by Joseph Addenbrooke, who first published his “Despondent Lovers”series in the 1830s. He discovered a technique to sand the high points of embossed paper to make paper lace.
Valentines created by St. Joseph students are included in the exhibit, along with valentines created by Jane Gutting and Terry Martin. Gutting and Martin have been making and sending valentines to their “biological and chosen families” for 37 years.
Also included in the show, and a nod toward a holiday coming up soon, are Ukrainian eggs created by Maureen Majnarich. She described how she removes the contents of the egg, covers the area she wants to remain white with beeswax, then dips the egg in the first color of a lighter hue. Covering again the area she wishes to remain that color, she then dips it in another color. The progressive shades get darker and darker.
To enjoy this eclectic variety of valentines and Ukrainian eggs, visit the Boxx Gallery in Tieton on Friday and Saturday from noon until 7 p.m.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.