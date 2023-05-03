J Alexander will open his studio for the annual first-Saturday-in-May art pop-up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6. This year’s exhibit, “Surfaces,” will feature artists who find inspiration all around them to transform the surfaces upon which they create.
Tieton-based artist J Alexander celebrates his twin loves of hiking and found objects through his metal-based work. The discards that find their way into his work are often found on the trail and carried out by hand. As he transforms the worn surfaces of aged wood and rusted metal, the objects are renewed to tell a new story. Along with his two-dimensional work, he will present quilt squares created from hazmat placards usually found on the back of semi-trucks.
Other featured artists from the east and west side of the mountains include Jay Carskadden, Leslie West, Kristin S. Deluga, D. Alden and Jennifer Finch.
Carskadden is a designer and multi-media artist living and creating in Yakima. She says she “loves working with gouache and paper. My work is inspired by symbols, color, negative space, nature, spiritual philosophy, and world cultures.”
West is a Seattle-based encaustic and mixed media artist. Her affinity for found objects and well-worn surfaces serves as inspiration for textured focus painting. Leslie’s paintings are simple, with complex beeswax, damar resin, and oil paint layers.
Deluga is a Seattle-based multidisciplinary artist in paint and surface pattern design. She focuses on two bodies of work: abstracted florals and abstracted landscapes. She says her work is “about connecting with the ‘in between’ moments in nature — flurries of flower petals in the spring, the magic of golden hour, and using the unpredictable nature of paint to create moments of their own.”
Alden is a Yakima-based visual artist. His art is the search and discovery of unknown pieces of himself, where he takes risks and accepts imperfection. Alden’s inspiration comes from “the colors in the landscape, the shapes in design, and the feeling from music.” He merges all these items onto surfaces of canvas and wood.
Finch grew up in Wapato, and her art reflects impressions of this distinct landscape. Open sky, undulating hills, atmospheric light, voluminous clouds and childhood memory are all major influences in her work. Finch lives with her family near Seattle. With its fog, mists and changing light, the beautiful Snoqualmie Valley has inspired her creative interpretations of natural scenes. She describes her work as abstract landscapes.
Alexander’s studio is the former Naches Heights firehouse on 5500 Naches Heights Road in Yakima.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.