For Manuel Alejandro Cruz Jimenez, his story began where he was born, in Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico.
“Growing up as a DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipient,” Manny says, “life can sometimes be uncomfortable; you’ve grown up in the USA your whole life, but due to the lack of status, you’re grouped with a different set of people.”
Cruz’s work is currently showing at Oak Hollow Frames and Gallery in an exhibition titled “Time Moves Slow.”
“Luckily for me,” he says, “painting has helped ease the uncomfortable feeling of trying to figure life out. Art has always been in my life, but I didn’t dive deep into it until I was 18. The first painting I ever created was at 19, and since then, I have taught myself many different styles of art through trial and error and with YouTube University.
“Aside from being an artist, I’m engaged and a father to two little boys. While it has been chaotic trying to find a balance between an art career and being a father and fiancé, I always try to sneak in time to focus on self-care and the activities I love doing, like painting.”
You can find Cruz’s work on Instagram with the handle
@mannyfests.
“The real story of mannyfests began when I was introduced to the world of psychedelic colors when I was around 18,” he says. “Growing up, I would spend most of my time doodling and never completed a sketch, as I was always too intimidated by color theory. Around the time I was 18, I finally decided to color in a sketch and realized I had been neglecting my talent for too long.”
He states that in the early days, his drawings were all over the place. “I started off creating ‘trippy’ drawings that had random images scattered everywhere. Eventually, I focused on paintings that were fixated on one subject and pieces that were more symmetrical. With symmetry came more three-dimensional pieces. With the help of social media, I’ve been able to land commissions throughout the years, which have pushed me to keep evolving as an artist. This has allowed me to expand my expertise and try new styles. Without the expansion, I don’t think I would have gotten out of my comfort zone, nor would I have begun painting pets, galaxies and landscapes.”
“My main goal with every piece I create is to leave the viewer feeling touched,” he says. “One of the ways that I am mastering that is through practice. ... I’m constantly learning and figuring out new techniques with every painting I create. What I am most grateful for is that I have always been open to learning new things. I firmly believe that there is always room for growth, and I am confident that this is only the beginning of my career.”
He adds: “I’ve been fortunate to have a mind that enjoys evolving, which relates directly to my art. Deep down inside, I know I am infinitely connected to a pool of imagination and innovation that always pushes me to improve with every painting.”
You can meet Manny at an artist’s reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 21 at Oak Hollow Gallery. The exhibition will run through Aug. 4.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.