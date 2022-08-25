Recently I visited the Clymer Museum in Ellensburg, where there is a retrospective of mixed media works and paintings by artist T.A. Harris titled “15 Years.”
Harris said he began his career as a self-trained painter. “I exhibited my work and continued painting until I ran aground with the medium. To get around the blockage, I took up photography as a fine art medium, deciding to get my formal education in the medium. I transferred to the Rhode Island School of Design and took my BFA and MFA there. I was really taken with color photography as a fine art medium, which few saw or understood its possibilities at that time (1970s).”
After school, Harris moved back to Seattle and took a teaching position. “I started working with an idea of a kind of still life using scavenged materials (lead, wood, plastic, canvas, paint, etc.) and shaped them into abstract tableaux. The final product was a silver gelatin or platinum print. I was able to invest a great deal of feeling in the tableaux. Working in parallel, with my photographs, drawing was important to me, contributing an esthetic and formal underpinning for my constructions.”
In 2013, Harris and his wife and moved from Seattle to Yakima. “My main practice is now painting,” he says, “in particular mixed media, wax, and collage on canvas glued to panels. I also work with 3D constructions using similar materials of the flat paintings and constructions that result as final product photographic prints.”
Matthew Lennon, curator of the Clymer, writes, “T.A. Harris’ body of work speaks to the fragility, austerity and eloquence of existence. His ‘architectural’ paintings remind us of the honesty found in form and craft. His resurrection of found objects goes beyond symbolism or sentimental reflections.”
Lennon goes on to say that “Harris’ art displays an affection for the ordinary. Under Harris’ deft hand, we are witnessing an interaction between astute reflection and renewal. He gives his viewers the opportunity to rethink how we perceive the world, and our role in creating it.”
“Thematically, some of my present paintings are a response to my new life in a small town,” Harris says. “The place has mysteries while being thoroughly mundane. It has expanded my horizons away from my life in Seattle. I’m seeing my art and that of others in a new and more inclusive way.”
“15 Years” will be on exhibit at the Clymer through Sept. 10.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
