Celebrating its 67th year at the Larson Gallery, the “Central Washington Artists’ Exhibition” showcases the most current and innovative artwork being produced in this region.
The juror for this year’s exhibition is Katie Buckingham, curator at the Museum of Glass in Tacoma. Buckingham works to develop exhibitions, research collections, and coordinate a vibrant visiting artist residency program. She is active within her local museum community as the president of the Washington Museum Association. Prior to working at the Museum of Glass, she worked at the Museum of History and Industry in Seattle. Buckingham received a master’s in museology from the University of Washington, and a bachelor’s with honors in art history from Whitman College.
The call for artists was mailed out to artists and galleries residing in Central Washington. The Larson Gallery received submissions from 88 artists from Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Klickitat and Yakima counties totaling 212 pieces. Buckingham selected 65 pieces representing 53 artists.
“It was such a pleasure to be a guest juror this year,” said Buckingham. “It is always inspiring to see the world, from the ordinary to the extraordinary, through so many unique and vibrant artistic lenses.”
Special awards will be presented at the opening of the exhibit at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The awards are made possible through the generosity of Rob and Michelle Wyles, Delma Tayer, Linda Kaminski, Leo Adams, Jeffrey Schaap and Gilbert Young, the Boxx Gallery, Jeffrey Reynolds, Christian and Janet Schlect, the Baha’i Community of Yakima, Heritage University and the Larson Gallery Guild. In addition, the Yakima Enological Society will present two awards during their monthly event on Nov. 9.
The opening reception will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday. The exhibit will continue at the Larson Gallery through Dec. 10.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
