The Boxx Gallery is currently showing an exhibit of photography titled “Captured Pasts: Hector Acebes in South America.”
Acebes (1921-2017) was a photographer and filmmaker based in Bogotá, Colombia. In the 1940s and 1950s, he was also an adventurer and explorer in the true sense of those words. Many of the Indigenous groups he photographed had never been photographed or even visited before.
Born in New York City in 1921, Acebes was raised in Madrid, Spain, and attended the Colegio del Pilar. His family moved to Bogotá, where he attended the Gimnasio Moderno. He returned to the United States for high school at the Chauncey Hall School in Boston and gained much of his technical photographic skill by participating in the school’s camera club and through study and practice.
After graduating from high school, he entered the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to study engineering. While in college, he maintained his own photo studio. During World War II, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Germany. On his return, he completed his degree at MIT and then moved with his wife to Bogotá. He had a son and two daughters.
Throughout the late 1940s and 1950s, Acebes took expeditions through Africa and South America and started his work as a professional filmmaker and lecturer. By the late 1950s, Acebes Productions had established a reputation for creating excellent documentary and industrial films. Acebes wrote, filmed, directed and edited each of the 43 films Acebes Productions released.
Hector Acebes died at age 96 on April 22, 2017, in Bogotá.
Photographs featured in this exhibit are from the collection of Ed Marquand, co-founder of Mighty Tieton. He has been the keeper of the Hector Acebes Archive, although most of the assets have been transferred to the Smithsonian Museum. He asked Liliana Morales to curate and design the exhibition installation.
You can see the exhibition at The Boxx Gallery from noon to 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Aug. 25-26. Guests are invited to listen to a talk by Liliana Morales at 12:30 p.m. on those two Saturdays.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
