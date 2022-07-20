What do I do on vacation? I visit art galleries and museums — so I am taking you along with me. My first stop is the National Museum of Norway (Nasjonalmuseet) in Oslo. The new building opened in June and is now the largest museum in the Nordic countries. Some 6,500 works are displayed across 86 exhibition rooms, with two floors covering art, architecture and design.
The galleries devoted to visual art include Dutch and Flemish landscape paintings and still-lifes from the 17th century, the landscape paintings of Johan Christian Dahl, and central works by Harriet Backer, Harald Sohlberg and Kitty Kielland.
One of the main attractions is the museum’s iconic collection of works by Edvard Munch, including “The Scream.” Other notable works in the collection include paintings by Pablo Picasso and an array of other influential 20th-century artists, including Henri Matisse and Anna-Eva Bergman.
Of course, my first thought was to view “The Scream.” This painting and the other works by Munch are on display and presented in the Edvard Munch room. Painted in 1893, Munch’s iconic “Scream” (Skrik) was donated to the National Gallery in 1910. According to the editorial staff at the Nasjonalmuseet, “few artworks have inspired filmmakers, cartoonists and other artists to the extent that ‘The Scream’ has done. The painting is a radical and timeless expression of human fear.”
This version of “The Scream” is thought to be the first version of several paintings and sketches, and there is indeed a sketch on the reverse side. It is painted with a mixture of tempera paints and colored crayons. Seeing a painting in person, rather than an image in a book, is always a unique experience. Although there is a fiery red sky, the use of this particular mix of media almost seems subdued and dark.
Before painting “The Scream,” Munch wrote a poem in 1892 that relates to the content of the picture:
I was walking along the road with two
friends — then the sun went (I went) down
Suddenly the sky turned blood-red
— and I felt
a breath of melancholy
— an exhausting pain
under my heart — I paused, leaning against the fence, tired to death — above the blue-black fjord and city there was blood (in) tongues of fire
My friends went on and I stood
there trembling
with anxiety —
and I felt that a gre(a)t infinite scre(a)m went through nature
The landscape we see in the picture is recognizable through this description, and shows the Kristiania fjord (Oslo fjord) seen from Ekeberg Hill. Two men, who are referred to as two friends in the poem, are walking in the background on the left. “The Scream” is often interpreted as an expression of anxiety and alienation, which is expressed in the poem he wrote.
Many of Munch’s works can be seen in the Munch Room and other rooms at the National Museum. Looking at Munch’s other works, you can see just how different and surreal “The Scream” is.
