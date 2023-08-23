“Is it bigger than a breadbox?” is one of the first questions asked when playing 20 Questions. But how big is a breadbox, and do people still own breadboxes? One study conducted by Nick Greene of Mental Floss showed that, after studying 20 breadboxes, they average about 8.3375 inches high by 16.4325 inches wide by 9.28375 inches deep.
So a breadbox would be too wide to get in the 10x10x10xTieton exhibit now on display at the Mighty Tieton Warehouse. Now in its 14th year, this exhibit allows all types of media, but they can’t be bigger than 10 inches high by 10 inches wide by 10 inches deep.
This year there were 531 entries, with 200 selected by juror Liz Tran. Tran’s own work focuses on subjects such as dream imagery, mycology, the psyche and outer space. She explores the shapes of nature with the infusion of fantastical, pulsing synthetic hues through various media and cross-disciplinary practices and collaborations.
Her work is included in public collections such as the city of Seattle’s Portable Works Collection, Wynn Las Vegas, Capital One, Vulcan Inc., The El Paso Children’s Hospital, Harborview Medical Center, The King County Public Art Collection and The Child Center.
Walking around the warehouse, much of the work was two-dimensional painting, while there were also some examples of three-dimensional glass work. One spherical-shaped artwork, “Animals,” was constructed of chrome-plated crushed spray cans.
I enjoyed seeing where the artists were from and found that many were from Washington, while a generous amount were from Texas and Maine. The one work outside of the United States was from Ontario, Canada. It was good to see many from Yakima, as I know that jurors select from image, medium and title alone, so selected work from Yakima in competition with work from around the world is an achievement.
Visitors can see the 10x10x10xTieton exhibition in person during regular gallery hours on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. or by appointment through Oct. 8.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
