The annual Moxee Hop Festival is this weekend, filled with live music, food and activities for the entire family.
The event will be at Moxee City Park on Rivard Road and State Route 24. It is put on by the city of Moxee and the East Valley Community Enhancement Association, numerous sponsors and volunteers.
The beer garden is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday and noon to midnight on Saturday. A $15 cover charge starts at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Enjoy free swimming Friday and Saturday at the Moxee pool, 306 S. Iler St. Both days will feature food and craft vendors, kids’ games, Bingo and face painting.
A fireworks display is planned at dusk Friday.
The music for the main stage Friday is:
5 p.m.: Chase Craig Band
6 p.m.: Nova Babies
7 p.m.: Pastel Motel
8 p.m.: Entice the Mice
9:30 p.m.: Karaoke with Dustin and Stephanie
Friday's live music in the beer garden is:
6 p.m.: Cobrahawk
9 p.m.: X-Band
Saturday begins with a 7 a.m. breakfast in the park and a 5K fun run/walk at 7:30 a.m. Watch the youth grass volleyball tournament starting at 8 a.m.
The Moxee Hop Festival parade begins at 10 a.m. on Iler St.
From 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., the Heather Slinger Memorial BBQ cook off will be taking place.
Watch for roaming entertainers like Mr. and Ms. Giggles, Captain Squirrel Magic Show and Dave Ettl Magic on Saturday afternoon.
Saturday’s live music on the main stage lineup:
Noon: Mariachi
2 p.m.: Amanda Simmons
3 p.m.: Gary Malner
4 p.m.: Bella Dagdagan
5 p.m.: Rod Giles
6 p.m.: Fonozis
7 p.m.: Awards/Presentation
7:15 p.m.: Leviticuss
8:15 p.m.: CobraHawk
9:30 p.m.: Karaoke with Dustin and Stephanie
Saturday’s live music lineup in the beer garden:
6 p.m.: Wiseblood
9 p.m.: Petty Thief
For a full list of events and schedules, visit www.moxeehopfestival.com.
